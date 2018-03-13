The Missouri Basketball Coaches’ Association released the Class 2 District 6 all-district basketball team for boys and Scotland County’s Will Fromm was among the top 11 players in the district as voted on by the coaches.

Fromm, a junior, averaged a team-high 14.6 points a game and also grabbed 4.5 rebounds and recorded 3.1 steals per contest.

Eventual Class 2 state champions Van-Far placed three players on the all-star squad despite entering the district as the second seed behind Canton.

Lathyn McMorris, a senior guard, averaged 20.9 points a game while shooting 46% from the three-point arc. Fellow senior Josh Hodde averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds from his guard position while junior Trey Miller averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebound a night.

Canton also placed three players on the all-district squad led by senior Lance Logsdon. The forward averaged 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. Koy Smith contributed 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds from his forward position and fellow senior LaVion Wilson averaged 11.3 points per contest for Canton.

Junior Derek Richards from Louisiana led the all-district squad with a 21.3 scoring average. The guard grabbed 6.9 rebounds a game while shooting 46% on three-pointers.

Landon Hall, a senior from Clopton, earned all-district honors after averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.

Hayden Miller, a senior from Knox County, locked down the post-season honor by averaging 14.0 points and 6 rebounds a night.

The final all-district spot went to junior Brock Wood of South Shelby. He led the Cardinals with a 14.8 scoring average and also grabbed 4.5 rebounds a night from his guard position.