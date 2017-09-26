Matthew Larry Frederick was born on November 26, 1975, in Memphis, Missouri to Larry and Joyce (Gooden) Frederick. He grew up on the family farm at Bible Grove. He placed his faith in Jesus and was baptized on June 21, 1990. Matt was an active member of 4-H and FFA, earning his American FFA Degree after graduating from Scotland County R-1 High School in 1994.

Matt married Kristi Knupp on October 18, 1997. They had three boys: Hunter (age 16), Brant (14), and Payton (12) and made their home in Memphis. Matt was involved in agriculture his entire life. He worked for Larry O’Brien’s hog farm and then joined his parents’ dairy operation. He also had some beef cattle of his own. Matt served the industry as a district chair and delegate for the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative. He liked to fish, hunt, search for arrowheads (and had quite the collection), work with his hands, play games, and spend time with family and friends. Matt enjoyed life, knew how to make people laugh, and liked to joke around. He was able to make people feel welcome by breaking the ice in conversations. He also worked hard, if there was work to do, he was there to do it. Matt was also a deacon at the Bible Grove Christian Church since 2008.

Matt passed away on September 16, 2017, at the University Hospital in Columbia after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for almost four years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hobert and Rosalie Gooden, grandfather Roscoe Frederick, and father-in-law Danny Knupp.

Surviving are wife Kristi (Knupp) Frederick and their sons Hunter, Brant, and Payton of Memphis, MO; his parents: Larry and Joyce Frederick of Bible Grove, MO; his mother-in-law, Linda Knupp of Memphis, MO; three brothers, Gerald Frederick and his wife Kena of Bible Grove, MO, Stan Frederick of Memphis, MO, Vance Frederick and wife Andrea of Lancaster, MO; one sister, Lori Eidson and husband Ryan of Cairo, MO; three sisters-in-law: Marti Knupp and Eric Vassholz of Harrisonville, MO, Shelli Hines and husband Matt of Memphis, MO and Jamie Knupp of Memphis, MO; a brother-in-law: Destry Knupp of Memphis, MO; grandmother Joan (Hunt) Frederick of Bible Grove; one uncle, Donald Frederick and wife Elizabeth; two aunts, Barbara Smith and husband Larry of Rutledge, MO and Janet Fishback and husband Jim of Memphis, MO along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Scotland County Cancer Fund or the Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 East Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Thursday morning, September 21, 2017, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Officiating the service was Pastor Larry Smith. Interment followed in the Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Koviak, Curt Triplett, Clay Koviak, Chris Maxwell, Chris Hunt and Stewart Blessing.

Online condolences may be sent to the Matt Frederick Family by logging onto Payne’s website.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.