A Maryland man is in custody following an alleged rape that occurred in Memphis on September 15th. The Memphis Police Department reported the arrest of David K. Bowie, Jr., 32, of Easton, MD.

According to court documents, Bowie has been charged with the class C felony of sexual assault in the first degree for an incident that occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Investigators were contacted on Sunday morning by the victim, a female resident of Memphis. The attack reportedly occurred while the victim was walking in town.

Bowie is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Lindsay Gravett has been assigned by the court as the special prosecuting attorney for the case. Gravett is the Schuyler County Prosecuting Attorney.

No court date has been set for Bowie as of press time.