Mary L. Bennett, 84 of Edina, MO, formally of rural Memphis, passed away October 31, 2018, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy IL. She was born August 15, 1934 in Scotland County, Missouri to Andrew Clayton and Mabel Jeffreys Fogle in Scotland Co., MO.

On June 24, 1954 she was united in marriage to Lewis Nelson Bennett. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2004.

Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed her country music and spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of the Oats Transportation and enjoyed going on their many trips and meeting new people.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Walter Fogle, Wallace Fogle; two sisters, Inez Fogle and Virginia Winn; two brother-in-laws, Ernest Winn and Lloyd Bennett; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Fogle; along with a nephew, Lloyd Ivan Bennett.

Survivors include her daughters, Shirley (Chris) Thyson of Novelty, MO, and Becky (Robert) Whiteaker of La Belle, MO; grandchildren, Amy Whiteaker of La Belle, MO, Brian Ethridge of Kirksville, MO, and Chanel Thyson of Fairfield, OH; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Whiteaker of Quincy, IL, and Cassidy Miller of La Belle, MO; brothers William and Gary Stice of Keokuk, IA; sister-in-law Estelene Bennett of Vermont, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers memorials in her memory may be made to the OATS Transportation and maybe left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, Memphis, MO 63555.

Graveside services were held Saturday morning, November 3, 2018, at the Greensburg Cemetery in rural Knox County with Pastor Jack Sumption officiating. Pallbearers were Robert Whiteaker Chris Thyson Steve Whiteaker and Todd Myers. Brian Ethridge served as an honorary pallbearer. At the conclusion of the committal service the family returned to Payne’s hospitality area where they enjoyed food and fellowship.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.