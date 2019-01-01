Mary Hamilton, Branson West, MO, daughter of Harry and Edith (Baird) Johnson, was born on September 3, 1941 in Ottumwa, IA and departed this life on December 25, 2018, at the age of 77.

Mary was a retired secretary for Caldwell Banker Escrow who had lived in the area for the past twenty years coming from Anaheim, CA. She was a member of God and Country Cowboy Church, Branson, MO and was an avid race fan. In fact, all of her grandchildren from her second son, are race champions.

Mary was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Johnson and a sister, Joan Ferguson.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Hamilton of Branson West, MO; two sons, William “Logan” Hamilton of Springfield, MO and Christopher Hamilton and his wife, Janet of Hanford, CA; one brother, Billy Johnson of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Zachary Hamilton, Nicholas Hamilton, Brandon Hamilton, Ashley Hamilton, Eric Hamilton and Brock Hamilton and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO with Pastor Ron Bowman officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO.