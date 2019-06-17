Mary E. Jayne, age 89, died June 6, 2019 at Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, Missouri.

The daughter of Harry and Esther (Bell) Traphoner she was born August 26, 1929 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania.

She attended public school in Philadelphia and graduated from Frankfort High School. She then attended business college and went on to be employed by the largest legal firm in Philadelphia. She started in the secretarial pool and then advanced to be an administrative assistant/secretary of a junior legal partner.

She was a hostess at a USO club and there met Harold M. Jayne who was in the U.S. Air Force. After a two year courtship they married October 17, 1953. As she followed her husband’s military and public service career she lived in Washington DC, Arlington VA, St. Paul MN, Charlestown WV and Winchester VA.

She ultimately moved to Memphis MO and has resided there for 36 years.

Mary was very active in her Christian walk of faith. She attended three Methodist, two Episcopal and two Presbyterian churches. She was active in ecumenical bible study and prayer groups. She spent much of her life in careful study of the bible and related materials. A primary focus of her life was her Christian calling and the promise of eternal life.

Mary was a devoted mother to three sons; David M. Jayne of Kirksville MO, Thomas M. Jayne MD of Waynesboro VA, and Mark R. Jayne of Memphis MO. She also leaves a daughter in-law, Laura Jayne. She was a grandmother to six grandchildren: Melissa Propst, Andrew Jayne, Bradley Jayne, Phd., Megan Heil, Whitney Cremeens, and Savannah Jayne. She had seven great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a loving sister, Jane Traphoner. Jane died in February 2017 at Scotland County Care Center. She was proud of her sister who was a senior employee of a large Philadelphia law firm where she worked for 50 years.

She leaves behind a loving and attentive husband, Harold M. Jayne who continues to reside in Memphis MO.

