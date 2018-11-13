Verlee Dauma of Memphis has received word that her daughter-in-law Mary Dauma of Monmouth, IL has passed away in San Benito, Texas.
Services will be announced as soon as Verless’s son, Jon Dauma, arrives back home in Monmouth.
Posted on November 13, 2018
