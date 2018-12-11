Mary Ann Hoover, age 78, of Tunas, Missouri, formerly of Barnett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was born in Churchtown, Pennsylvania on July 1, 1940 to Christian and Elizabeth “Betsy” Kilmer.

On November 24, 1960, in Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, she married Lloyd S. Hoover, and to this union six children were born. He preceded her in death on May 4, 2011.

Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her parents; a son,Earl K. Hoover; one sister, Naomi Martin; two brothers, Maynard Kilmer and John Kilmer; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Survivors include two sons, Mervin and wife Ruth Hoover of Rutledge, Missouri and Michael “Mike” Hoover of Latham, Missouri; three daughters, Marion I. June of Newark, New York, Emma Mae, wife of David Hoehler of Shobonier, Illinois and Ruth Elaine “Ruthe”, wife of Dean Zimmerman of Tunas, Missouri; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother,Aaron Kilmer of Neillsville, Wisconsin; eight sisters, Katherine, wife of Menno Ramer of High Point, Missouri, Florence Nolt of New Holland, Pennsylvania, Ada,wife of Phares Zimmerman of Millmont, Pennsylvania, Barbara, wife of Walter Zimmerman of Barnett, Missouri, Betty, wife of Eli Shirk of Withee, Wisconsin,Bertha, wife of Samuel Shirk of Spencer, Tennessee, Annette, wife of Roy Martin of Latham, Missouri and Esther, wife of Aaron Shirk of Granton, Wisconsin.

On March 1, 1974, Lloyd and Mary Ann moved with their family onto a farm near Barnett, Missouri. Mary Ann was employed at Fasco Industries in Eldon, Missouri until her retirement. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church in Latham, Missouri. In 2015, she moved to Tunas, Missouri to be near her daughter.

Services were held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church. Officiating ministers include Luke Fox, Abner Oberholtzer, Marlin Kilmer, Irvin Weaver, Ivan Sloan and Nelson Hoover. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday at the Pleasant Hill Community Center in Latham, Missouri.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.