On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Mary Ann Foley passed away at the age of 85 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Mary Ann was born on December 9, 1933 in Memphis, MO to Morris A. Sr. and Roxibelle Walker. She enjoyed sewing, square dancing, jewelry-making, knitting, crocheting, Doling Senior Center, eating breakfast at Myrtle Beach, watching the great-grandkids play soccer, working jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

The sixth child of seven, Mary Ann attended the School of Memphis and received her high school diploma. She began employment with BellSouth Phone Company then Brown Shoe Company, Zenith, and Bass Pro Shops, where she retired in 2012 after 25 dedicated years of service. Mary Ann was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church, Haworth Chapter # 32 Order of the Eastern Star in Forsyth, MO, and the Wives of Veterans of Foreign Wars organization in Memphis, MO.

On February 13, 1955 she married John A. Foley who preceded her in death on March 25, 1981. Together, they raised three daughters: Terry Nichols-Britt of Raleigh, NC; Donna Settles of Springfield, MO; and Karen Claussen of Springfield, MO. Mary Ann was known for her constant support and love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and her “waste-not, want-not” attitude. She pressed on with strength until her last days, and declared that she was, without a doubt, on her way to heaven.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; several aunts and uncles; her siblings: Kenneth Walker, William Walker, Alice White, Joseph Walker, Shirley Biggs, and Morris Walker; and a step-grandson, James Johnson.

She is survived by her daughters Terry (Kenny) Britt, Donna (J. David) Settles, and Karen (Charles Marx) Claussen; her stepdaughter, Magic J. Johnson of Villa Grove, CO; her grandchildren: Dena Guin, Shaun (Susan) Matney, Heather Lane, Louis (Aubrey) Claussen, and Lauren (Joey) Elder; Step-grandchildren: Jeffery Shook and Noreen Johnson; great- grandchildren: Hanna, Caitlin, and Christopher Guin, and Aiden, Peyton and Addison Lane; and many other cousins, family members, and spouses of family whom she touched throughout her years of life.

A visitation / memorial service was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at JD Lee & Sons Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Ozarks or OES Service Dogs. There will also be a visitation / memorial service in Memphis, MO at a later date.