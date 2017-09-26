Marvian Ann Greenley, age 79, of Novelty, MO, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017, in the LaBelle Manor in LaBelle, MO. She was born in Gorin, MO on February 18, 1938, the daughter of Marcus M. (Speck) Miller and Vivian M. Windsor Miller. She was united in marriage to Quentin Greenley on November 15, 1959, at Gorin, MO.

Surviving are her husband Quentin Greenley of Novelty, MO, two children, Mark (Cathy) Greenley, of Knox City, MO, and Michelle (Steve) Cahalan of Edina, MO, six grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Greenley, John (Mary Lynn) Greenley, Andy (Amber) Greenley all of Knox City, MO, Courtney (Paul) Moore of Boonville, MO, Kelsey Cahalan and fiancé (Nato) and Derek Cahalan of Edina, MO, three great-grandchildren, twins Connor and Natalie Greenley and Lee Greenley, one brother Larry (Rosie) Miller of West Des Moines, IA, one sister Vicki Dodge of Memphis, MO, one sister-in-law Roslyn (Bill) Baker of Edina, MO and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two nephews, Mike Dodge and Chad Baker and one brother-in-law John Dodge.

Ann graduated from Gorin High School and attended college in Minneapolis, MN. She and her husband were engaged in farming east of Novelty, MO their entire married life. In her earlier years she was employed with Shaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison, IA for three years. Ann was a lifelong Democrat, a member of the Democrat Committee and was appointed as Knox County Commissioner by Governor Carnahan. Ann was a member of Missouri State 4-H Foundation board for several years, a past member of the Knox County Library board, past member of the Extension Council, a member of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church, member of Matilda Chapter # 411 Order of the Easter Star in Edina, MO and a strong supporter of the Novelty Community Club and activities. For a number of years Ann assisted with coaching girls’ softball at Novelty. She enjoyed sewing, needle point, golf, bowling, collecting Light Houses and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Reese Blaine officiated the services. Burial was in the Bee Ridge Cemetery. Music was provided by Anita Miller, pianist, and JoAnne Layman, vocalist.

Casket bearers were her grandchildren, Eric, John and Andy Greenley, Derek and Kelsey Cahalan and Courtney Moore.

Memorials are suggested to the Bee Ridge Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, PO Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.