Samuel Langhorne Clemens (November 30, 1835-1910) known by his pen name Mark Twain, was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer. He was lauded as the “greatest humorist this country has produced” and William Faulkner called him “the father of American Literature”. His novels included The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) and its sequel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1884), the latter often called “The Great American Novel”. Twain was raised in Hannibal, Missouri which later provided the setting for Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. He served an apprenticeship with a printer and then worked as a typesetter, contributing articles to the newspaper of his older brother Orin Clemens. He later became a riverboat pilot on the Mississippi before heading west to join Orin in Nevada. He referred humorously to his lack of success at mining, turning to journalism for the Virginia City Territorial Enterprise. “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County”, was published in 1865. The short story brought international attention and was even translated into French. He was married to Olivia Langdon in 1879 and became parents of four children, three including Susy, Clara and Jean. He was a son of John Marshall and Jane Lampton Clemens. Mark Twain got his education by going to the library every evening after work. He died April 24, 1910 at the age of 74, and is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira NY.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution