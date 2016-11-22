Marilyn June (Arbuckle) Anders, 74 of rural Queen City, Missouri passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 15, 2016.

The daughter of Wendell Howard and Wilma Ann (Dodson) Arbuckle, she was born on October 30, 1942 in rural Ravanna, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Clifford Martin and to this union two daughters were born, Teresa and Melissa. Then she was united in marriage to Donnie Anders.

Survivors include her financee, Dennis Dean of Queen City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Justin Morgan and wife, Angela of Martinstown, Missouri, Brandon Morgan of Livonia, Missouri, Carrie Cottey and husband, Tyson of Unionville, Missouri and Jenessa Dean of Unionville, Missouri and her father, Jason Dean of Unionville, Missouri; three step-grandchildren, Megan McCall of Bloomfield, Iowa, Heather Anders of Queen City, Missouri and Kimberly Broomhall of Lancaster, Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Ryder, Sawyer and Hudson Morgan of Martinstown, Missouri, Sophia Morgan of Livonia, Missouri and Tayven Cottey of Unionville, Missouri; one son-in-law, Patrick Morgan of Livonia, Missouri; two sisters, Carolyn Parmenter and husband, Edward of Harris, Missouri and Wanda Allen and husband, Ray of West Liberty, Iowa; several nieces and nephews and many good friends.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Melissa Jean Martin on December 30, 1988 and Teresa Anne Morgan on September 10, 2009; one son in infancy, James Richard Spidel and two husbands, Clifford Martin and Donnie Anders.

Marilyn was a member of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. She was a cosmetologist graduate of the Heavilin School of Hair Fashion. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist for many years in the local areas.

Marilyn was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother to all of her family whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed the time she was able to spend with them. She also enjoyed working with her flowers and she was also an excellent cook.

Funeral services were held November 18, 2016 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Special CD musical selections were “When We All Get To Heaven” and “The River”. Pallbearers weree Justin Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Tyson Cottey, Rob Clark, Mike Clark and David Prichard.

Memorials have been established for the Coffey Cemetery. Burial was in the Coffey Cemetery south of Downing, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.