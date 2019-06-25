Marietta (Ferris) Fowler, 81, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.

She was born March 28, 1938 in Memphis Missouri, the daughter of Olin and Edith (Bleything) Ferris.

On July 18, 1955 Marietta was united in marriage to Francis Fowler at Fort Riley, Kansas. To the union two sons were born, Ronald and Robert.

Marietta was an active member at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed her family and friends, loved animals and was never without a smile on her face. She was always eager to help others.

Marietta was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Francis of sixty-three years; two sons, Ronald Fowler and wife Barb, and Robert Fowler and wife Susan; one brother-in-law, Marion Fowler Jr.; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, as well as countless numbers of nieces and nephews.

It was Marietta’s wish to be cremated and no service be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.