Marian Louise Stott, 87, of Memphis died November 4, 2016, at the Scotland County Care Center.

Marian was born March 30, 1929, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Wilson Hemphill and Winifred Maude (Shaffer) Hemphill. She attended Blue Creek country school and Troy Mills Elementary and High Schools in Linn County, Iowa, graduating on May 16, 1946.

On June 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to Carroll Dean Ferguson by Rev. Wilbur Longstreth in the Methodist parsonage in Memphis. Two daughters, Carol Lee and Debra Ann, were born to their marriage.

In 1975, she married Donald Lee Stott. He preceded her in death in 1983.

Marian was a farm wife and for many years raised a large garden and assisted on the farm. She was a talented cook and seamstress and was a 4-H project leader when her daughters were members. She was especially proud of having earned her real estate sales license. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, James Hemphill; son-in-law, Donald Burrus; Bill McRobert (Carol); nephew, David Fry; and niece, Linda (Hemphill) Bell.

Marian is survived by her daughters, Carol Burrus of Venice, FL, and Debra (Bill) Herring of Lisbon, ND; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Amy (John) Ward, Taylor and Ashley of Boone, IA, April (David) Backer, Denver, Ethan, Josiah and Gabriel of Fulton, MO, Tina Burrus, Yves and Oliver of Mt. Vernon, IA, Adam (Jessica) Byrn, Hunter, Emilee, Madison and Mia of Downing, Libby (Justin) Montenguise, Maximo and Luca of Bettendorf, IA and Joshua Herring of Wahpeton, ND; two sisters, Merna (Donovan) Kramer of Buffalo, MN, and Norma June (Earl) Fry of Marion, IA; a sister-in-law, Sally Hemphill of Walker, IA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the Prairie View Cemetery near Azen in Scotland County with Larry Smith, pastor of the Downing Christian Church, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Prairie View Cemetery Association and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

