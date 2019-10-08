The Scotland County R-1 Marching Tigers opened the competition season at the 50th Annual Carrollton Band Day in Carrollton, Missouri on Saturday, September 28. They competed in the 2A schools division. In parade, the Tigers placed 3rd of 12 bands. They earned 3rd place of 9 bands in field competition. The Colorguard team received the Best Auxiliary award in their class for field competition, and they brought home the 1st place trophy for the Indoor Auxiliary competition. Indoor Drumline received 3rd place honors. Pictured are Colorguard member Erica Yarbrough, Director Nathaniel Orr, and Drum Major Kathryn Feeney.

Marching band fans will have a chance to see over twenty-two bands in action at the 28th Annual Parade of Champions parade and field show competition at Kahoka on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

The competition, sponsored by the Clark County R-1 Fine Arts Boosters, will begin with the parade, starting at 2:00 p.m. Twenty bands, including the Scotland County R-I bands will participate in the parade.

“We are fortunate to have so many talented students and directors at area schools,” said Kari Bevans, president of the Fine Arts Boosters. “These students and directors have spent many hours preparing their show. Numerous early mornings, late nights and summer band camps. Come and show your support!”

Schools scheduled to appear in the parade are Scotland County R-1 High School, Scotland County Middle School, Highland High School, South Shelby High School, La Plata High School, Mark Twain High School, Schuyler County High School, Canton Jr. High Band, Canton High School, Palmyra Middle School, Putnam County Middle School and the CCR-1 Middle School and High School from Missouri; Fort Madison High School, Central Lee High School, Davis County High School and Davis County Middle School from Iowa; Warsaw High School, Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame High School from Illinois.

The field show competition will start at 5:00 p.m. at the CCR-1 activity field located at the high school. Twelve bands will be participating in the competition. In addition, marching band enthusiasts will enjoy exhibition performances by the CCR-1 Middle School band and the CCR-1 Marching Indians.

“It is a night of great music, disciplined formations and beautiful auxiliary,” stated Bevans.

Bands competing in the field show competition are Scotland County High School, South Shelby High School, Highland High School and Mark Twain High School in Missouri; Davis County High School, Central Lee High School, Mt. Pleasant High School and Ft. Madison High School from Iowa; Warsaw High School, Illini West High School, Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame High School from Illinois.

Some of the field show programs that will be performed are “Styx and Stones” by South Shelby High School, Scotland County High School will perform songs from the group ABBA. Quincy Notre Dame High School will perform the Music of Queen; Illini West Marching Band will do “Life On Top”. Quincy High School will perform music from “Les Miserables”, Warsaw High School’s show is “Cinematastic” and Davis County High School will perform music from Marvel Movies.

Clark County High School will preform their field show “Bells” as an exhibition.

“The Parade of Champions is a great way to celebrate and witness many great marching bands from the Tri-State area,” commented Bevans.

Awards will be given at the end of the evening in both the parade and field show competitions.

Sweatshirts, T-shirts, concessions, and souvenir programs will all be available for purchase. Admission for the field show competition is $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors (age 65+) and age five and under are free.

“Parade of Champions is a wonderful day for our students to perform for their parents and the community,” stated Dooley.

Bevan added, “Come spend the day. The parade starts at 2:00 pm, followed by the field show completion at 5:00 pm. A large concession stand will be available at the field show competition. Souvenir programs and t-shirts will be available for sale as well. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 28th Annual Parade of Champions.”