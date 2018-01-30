A dominating first-half performance was all for not on Thursday night as Scotland County let a critical conference contest slip away late as Marceline used a series of runs to rally for a 55-47 Lewis & Clark Conference victory in Memphis.

SCR-I built a 14-6 lead in the first period as Katie Feeney and Ashleigh Creek both connected on three-pointers.

The second quarter was much of the same. Creek connected from long range again and then added a conventional three-point play to push the margin to 20-7.

Feeney grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for the score before a pair of field goals by Julie Long made the score 30-14 and forced a Marceline timeout.

The stoppage worked as Marceline closed the first half on a 7-0 run to trim the deficit to 30-21.

Marceline made it a 10-0 run to start the third period before Madie Bondurant scored on a drive to the rim. Marceline answered with a 6-0 run and SCR-I’s lead was down to three with 5:02 left in the third period.

Micah Cooley scored in the paint on a nice pass by Bondurant and Feeney followed with a driving score. Creek scored in the paint to push the lead back to 38-30.

Marceline again answered with a 6-0 run before Creek splashed home another three-pointer. Marceline scored the final five points of the quarter to knot the score at 41-41.

Baskets by Cooley and Bondurant regained the lead for the Lady Tigers, but SCR-I went the final six minutes of the game without a field goal. Free throws by Creek and Kaylyn Anders accounted for the only two points down the stretch allowing Marceline to rally for the 55-47 victory.

Creek led Scotland County in scoring with 17 points. Feeney finished with 11 as SCR-I fell to 10-9 on the year and 2-3 in the L&C.