The base runner slides in past the tag of catcher Katie Feeney in Thursday night’s loss at Marceline.

Scotland County had no answers for the powerful Marceline offense Thursday night in a Lewis & Clark Conference matchup on the road for the Lady Tigers.

Katie Feeney led off the game with a base hit for SCR-I but the Lady Tigers were unable to score despite the next three batters all making solid contact. That proved to be the theme of the night for Scotland County, which recorded just four hits despite making good contact (just three strikeouts).

Unfortunately for Scotland County, the home squad did not have similar outcomes.

Marceline jumped on starter Hanna Anders for four first inning runs.

SCR-I was unable to take advantage of a two-out double by Kina Billings in the second inning.

Kaitlyn McMinn took over pitching the second and retired the first two batters before Marceline added another tally courtesy of a triple by Cierra Bell.

Marceline put the game away with a five-run third inning that was fueled by a pair of SCR-I errors that extended the inning, allowing Marceline to record six hits.

SCR-I had its best scoring chance in the top of the fourth when Anders and Abby Curry recorded base hits.

SCR-I went down in order in the top of the fifth to end the contest by the 10-run rule.

Anders took the pitching loss, getting tagged for four runs on four hits and two walks in one inning of work. McMinn surrendered seven runs, four earned, on 10 hits and a walk in three innings of relief work.

Curry, Billings and Anders were each 1-2 at the plate and Katie Feeney was 1-3 as SCR-I was shutout for just the second time this year. The Lady Tigers fell to 7-7 on the season and 3-3 in Lewis & Clark Conference play.