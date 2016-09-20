Marceline scored three runs in the top of the first inning despite not hitting a ball out of the infield and it was all downhill from there for Scotland County as the Lady Tigers lost a key Lewis and Conference game 11-0.

The visitors used an infield single, a pair of walks and three SCR-I errors to build the 3-0 lead. That proved to be more than enough scoring as the SCR-I offense failed to muster many scoring chances, managing just three hits on the night in a game that ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Despite the rough start, SCR-I stayed in the contest early on. Ashleigh Creek worked a perfect second and third inning and worked out of a jam in the fourth after a couple SCR-I errors, by striking out two batters with runners in scoring position.

Katie Feeney turned a double play in the fourth inning, tagging the runner out en route to second base before barely beating the runner with the throw to first.

But the wheels came off in the top of the sixth when Marceline pounded out six hits, including a home run, to plate eight more runs.

Katie Feeney singled in the third and fifth innings. Chelsea Wood singled in the sixth for the only other hit for SCR-I, which dropped to 6-4 on the season and 3-2 in the L & C.