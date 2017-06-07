The Memphis Square is the place to be on Saturday, June 17th as the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce and the Scotland County Ambulance Service have organized some fun activities and educational displays.

First, the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Peanut Days that morning beginning at 8:00 a.m. A bag of peanuts with great prizes donated by Chamber businesses will be sold for only 50 cents. They will also be selling bottles of water.

Event organizers would like to let businesses know they are meeting June 13th at the Masonic Building at 6:30 p.m. to sort prizes and again on June 15th at 5:00 p.m. at the Antique Fair building to sack the peanuts and prizes. All help from MACC businesses is greatly appreciated.

Proceeds from the MACC Peanut Days are one source of revenue for the Chamber. The organization uses the money to promote local events, purchase holiday decorations and market the community to possible visitors and tourists.

Next, the Scotland County Hospital Ambulance Service along with numerous area businesses and individuals are hosting a Kids Safety Day on the 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., also on the Memphis City Square.

This is a free event with something for all age groups to enjoy. Some of the things you can expect are great door prizes, bicycle giveaways, Kids Smoke House, fireman water game, Bounce House for all ages, emergency vehicle displays, popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones, hot dogs, soda, chips, balloons and a visit by Smokey the Bear and other guests!

Members of the Sheriff’s Department, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Health Department, MO Fire Marshal, MO Geological Survey, National Weather Service, Adair County Humane Society, and the Missouri Conservation Department will also be available.

This is the 7th year for this Kids Safety Day and the through the hard work of event organizers, volunteers, and community donations, this year’s event promises to be bigger than ever! Since it first began in 2010, this event has helped to educate over 1500 kids of all ages. While it is free to the public, the event costs nearly $4,000 to host. Donations are greatly appreciated.

For more details on Kids Safety Day, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/221866928300715/.