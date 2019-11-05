The Orscheln 4-H Scholarship was presented to 4-H youth from Cape Girardeau, Carroll, Cass, Franklin, Lafayette, Livingston, Miller, Pettis, Pike, Scotland, St. Charles, and St. Clair Counties. Pictured in the center is Luke Triplett of Rutledge, one of the award winners. Photo by Casey Buckman.

Luke Triplett of Rutledge was awarded the Orscheln 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 on Friday, Sept 27, 2019 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia. The foundation awarded 68 scholarships totaling $66,000 to 4-H youth throughout the state.

Triplett is studying Agricultural Systems Management and Agronomy at University of Missouri-Columbia.

“These scholarships recognize both the prior achievements of Missouri 4-H youth and their futures as leaders in their communities, this state, and our nation” said Kyle Kerns, Missouri 4-H Foundation chair. “The Missouri 4-H Foundation, with the support of individuals and organizations, is excited to support these future leaders as they take this important first step of higher education.”

