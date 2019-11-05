Luke Triplett of Rutledge was awarded the Orscheln 4-H Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 on Friday, Sept 27, 2019 at the Missouri 4-H Foundation’s annual scholarship and awards banquet in Columbia. The foundation awarded 68 scholarships totaling $66,000 to 4-H youth throughout the state.
Triplett is studying Agricultural Systems Management and Agronomy at University of Missouri-Columbia.
“These scholarships recognize both the prior achievements of Missouri 4-H youth and their futures as leaders in their communities, this state, and our nation” said Kyle Kerns, Missouri 4-H Foundation chair. “The Missouri 4-H Foundation, with the support of individuals and organizations, is excited to support these future leaders as they take this important first step of higher education.”
More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow while making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation is the private resource partner of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. For 70 years, the foundation has secured and managed funds for Missouri 4-H, providing higher education scholarships, recognizing 4-H volunteers and supporting the work of MU Extension 4-H. Learn more at 4h.missouri.edu/foundation.
