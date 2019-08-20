Luke Evert Triplett, a graduating senior at Scotland County R-1 High School, has won a $2,000 MFA Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at the school’s awards assembly.

Luke Triplett is the son of Dawn and Jamie Triplett. Luke is attending the University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia, MO.

The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Agri Services, Memphis, MO.

It is one of approximately 330 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and their affiliates.