The family of Lucille Ruth (Hill) Triplett is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on May 12th. Please send cards and well-wishes to: #22 Cornelius Ave., Memphis, MO 63555.

Please join her for a gathering of friends and family on Sunday, May 13th from 1-3 p.m. at the Memphis Housing Authority multipurpose building, #31 Cornelius Ave., Memphis, MO 63555.