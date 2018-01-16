Even before the Louisiana Purchase was completed in May, 1803, President Thomas Jefferson was curious about the region west of the Mississippi River. On January 18, 1803, Jefferson sent a secret message to Congress requesting $2,500 to fund an expedition to the Pacific. Jefferson hoped the expedition would find a water route linking the Columbia and Missouri Rivers. He envisioned the eventual expansion of the nation to the Pacific and wanted to strengthen the American claim to the northwest Columbia Basin. To head the venture, Jefferson chose his secretary, Meriwether Lewis, an experienced explorer and frontiersman. Lewis sought the assistance of William Clark, a fellow frontiersman and able draftsman. William Clark and the Corps of Discovery, with about 45 men, left in the spring of 1804 from a point near St. Louis, and were joined by Meriwether Lewis at St. Charles, Missouri. Travel up the Missouri River was difficult and exhausting. The expedition spent the winter of 1804-1805 at Fort Mandan, in present-day North Dakota. In November, 1804, the group recruited an interpreter, French-Canadian trader Toussaint Charbonneau, and his Shoshoni Indian wife, Sacagawea. In August, 1805, the expedition came to a branch of the Columbia River and three months later reached the Pacific Ocean. The Lewis and Clark expedition provided valuable knowledge about the Louisiana Territory, and their journals yielded extensive information for mapmakers and future settlers. The exploration of Lewis and Clark opened the way to the Far West and strengthened the claim of the United States to the Oregon Territory.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution