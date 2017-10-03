A blast from the past will be bringing back authentic Mexican cuisine to Memphis more than a year after the community last had such dining opportunities.

Los Cavos restaurant is set to open this week on the west side of the Memphis city square. Owner and operator Jesus Granillo will be returning to Memphis to pursue the business opportunity.

Granillo was part of one of the first Mexican restaurants in the community, helping open El Mescal on the west side of the square back in 2007.

Granillo said he is excited to be returning to the community that had graciously supported his initial endeavor. The store owner said it was rental issues on the original property that ultimately forced him to relocate to Canton.

Los Cavos is expected to open Thursday, October 5th. Business hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will serve traditional Mexican cuisine, including burritos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, carnitas, fajitas and chimichangas. In addition to soft drinks, the restaurant will also serve beer and margaritas.