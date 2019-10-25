by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Friday, October 18, 2019) – Mother nature was finally kind to the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri, as the first night of the Jerry Barrickman Memorial Memphis Fall Nationals took to the track on Friday, October 18th. One Hundred seventy-seven teams packed the pit area in hopes of taking home a win.

After 19 heat races and seven B-Features were ran to help set the feature line-ups, it was time to go feature racing. The first feature to take to the track was the 20 lap SportMods, with Adam Birck and Curtis Van Der Wal drawing the front row. Van Der Wal took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Birck and Colton Livezey. The action up front was slowed on lap 4 when Kevin Goben spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Van Der Wal moved back out front, with Livezey over taking Birck for the runner up spot. Van Der Wal then started to pull away from the rest of the field, when Blaine Webster slowed down the front stretch on lap 10 to bring out the caution. Once again Van Der Wal grabbed the lead on the restart, but now had Logan Anderson, who started 5th, glued to his back bumper. Anderson tried to stay in Van Der Wal’s tire tracks over the final half of the race. But Van Der Wal was able to hold him off to claim the $1,500 top prize to go with it. Anderson was 2nd, Livezey was 3rd, Brayton Carter came from 9th to finish in 4th, with Jim Gillenwater charging from 15th to round out the top 5.

The 15 lap Sport Compact feature was up next, with Chris Vannausdle and Josh Barnes leading the field to green. But it was third place starter Jake Benischek who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Barnes and Vannausdle. Barnes would look under and to the outside of Benischek to try and get the lead away from him over the next 5 laps. But the action came to a stop on lap 6, as Mark Williams rolled off the track in turn 3 to bring out the red. He would climb out of his car okay. On the restart Benischek jumped back out front, with Barnes and Vannausdle close behind. Barnes went back to working on Benischek for the top spot over the next 4 laps, when disaster struck him coming off turn 4 on lap 12. As he slowed with a right front flat to end his night. The red flag appeared on the restart, when Isaiah Penton rolled in turn 2 to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. The following restart saw Benischek move back out front, with Vannausdle and Kimberly Abbott, who started 12th, following. Benischek would go on to lead the final laps to score the win. Vannausdle was 2nd, Abbott was 3rd, Chuck Fullenkamp came from 11th to finish 4th, with Colten Point coming home in 5th.

Jeff Mueller and Daniel Hilsabeck drew the front row for the 20 lap Stock Car feature, with Mueller edging out the lead on lap 1 over Hilsabeck and Cayden Carter. After the completion of lap 1 the caution appeared, as John Oliver Jr. spun in turn 4 from contact from Les Blakley, who were battling for 5th. On the restart Mueller jumped back out front, with Carter over taking Hilsabeck for the runner up spot. Mueller and Carter would race side-by-side for the top spot over the next 3 laps, with Mueller being scored the leader at the stripe over those laps. But coming off turn 4 Carter was able to edge out in front on Mueller to take over the lead on lap 10. The great battle out front was slowed on lap 14, when Derrick Agee stopped in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Carter jumped back out front on the restart, with Johnny Spaw, who started 10th, over taking Mueller for second. Spaw, who was working the top of the track, used the momentum off turn 4 to grab the lead away from Carter on lap 16. Two laps later, lap 18, Brett Lowry spun in turn 1 to bring out the caution. Spaw moved back out front on the restart, with Carter looking under him for the lead. Despite a final lap challenge from Carter, Spaw would hold on to claim the win and the $1,500 top prize to go with it. Carter settled for 2nd, Oliver Jr. recovered from his lap 1 spin to climb back up to finish 3rd, Nathan Wood started 8th and finished 4th, with Jason See finishing 5th after starting in 9th.

Aaron Martin and Micah Hidlebauch led the field to green in the 14 lap Hobby Stock feature, with Hidlebauch grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Martin and Rick Van Dusseldorp. The action up front was slowed on lap 3, when Jadyn Stevens spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Hidlebaugh moved back out front, with Kayden Reynolds, who started 7th, and Martin close behind. Then just after the lap was scored complete, another caution appeared. This time Dustin Griffiths spun in turn 3 after contact from Quinton Miller to bring out the yellow. Hidlebaugh jumped back out front on the restart, with Reynolds and Martin following. Coming off turn 4 to complete lap 6, Reynolds was able to get the top spot away from Hidlebaugh. Reynolds then held off Hidlebaugh over the final half of the race to claim the win. Hidlebaugh was 2nd, Derek Kirkland started 9th and finished 3rd, Jake Benischek was 4th, with Griffiths recovering from his spin to come back up to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 22 lap Modifieds, with Logan Anderson and Cory Meyer making up the front row. Anderson took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Meyer and Long. The lead for Anderson only lasted for 1 lap, as Long was able to clear him for the lead on lap 2. While Long set a fast pace out front, Cayden Carter, who started 8th, was working his way towards the front. On lap 10 Carter was able to work himself into the runner up spot, and then went to work on chasing down Long for the lead. Long would enter lapped traffic on lap 12, which helped Carter to close slightly on Long. But without a caution to slow the pace, Long would go on to pick up the win and the $1,500 check to go with it. Carter was 2nd, Meyer was 3rd, Austin Howes finished 4th after starting in 9th, with Kurt Kile coming from 13th to round out the top 5.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Friday, October 18, 2019 – Jerry Barrickman Memorial Fall Nationals Night 1

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Cory Meyer, Olin, IA; 4. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 5. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 6. Ronn Lauritzen, LaPorte City, IA; 7. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 8. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 9. Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 10. Robbie Reed, Mexico, MO; 11. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 12. Rod McDonald, Manchester, IA; 13. Tyler Hibner Chillicothe, MO; 14. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 15. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 16. Mike Goben, Milan, IL; 17. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 18. Greg Durbin, Silvis, IL; 19. Austin Paul, Monroe, IA; 20. Ed Thomas, Waterloo, IA; 21. Tyler Madigan, Dubuque, IA; 22. Donovan Lodge, Moline, IL; 23. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 24. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO

B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. Robbie Reed; 2. Austin Paul; 3. Milo Veloz Colona, IL; 4. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 5. Rob Jennings, Ames, IA; 6. Steve Pumphrey, Fairfield, IA; 7. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 8. Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO; 9. David Snyder, Greentop, MO; 10. Kyle Madden, Tiffin, IA; 11. Scott Bryant, Baring, MO

B-Feature 2: 1. Derrick Stewart; 2. Greg Durbin; 3. Shane DeMey, Denison, IA; 4. Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. Justin Veloz, East Moline, IL; 6. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA; 7. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 8. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 9. Brett Ramsey, Waterloo, IA; 10. Kelly Meyer, Big Rock, IA; 11. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA

Heat 1: (Top 5 to A) 1. Austin Howes; 2. Ethan Braaksma; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Kurt Kile; 5. Dakota Simmons; 6. Austin Paul; 7. Mitch Boles; 8. Steve Pumphrey; 9. Robbie Reed; 10. Kyle Madden; 11. Nathan Wood

Heat 2: 1. Jardin Fuller; 2. Cayden Carter; 3. Cory Meyer; 4. Rod McDonald; 5. Eric Barnes; 6. Derrick Stewart; 7. Patrick Flannagan; 8. Greg Cox; 9. Justin Veloz; 10. Greg Durbin; 11. Mark Burgtorf

Heat 3: 1. Ronn Lauritzen; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Daniel Fellows; 5. Donovan Lodge; 6. Milo Veloz; 7. Kiel Morton; 8. Rob Jennings; 9. David Snyder; 10. Scott Bryant

Heat 4: 1. Tyler Madigan; 2. Michael Long; 3. Tyler Hibner; 4. Chris Zogg; 5. Ed Thomas; 6. Kelly Meyer; 7. Levi Smith; 8. Shane DeMey; 9. Brett Ramsey; 10. Bill Roberts Jr.

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 5. Jason See, Albia, IA; 6. Daniel Hilsabeck, Adel, IA; 7. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. Jim Redmann, Lockridge, IA; 9. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 10. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 11. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 12. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 13. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 14. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 15. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 16. Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA; 17. Michael Bilyeu, Indianolia, IA, 18. CJ Turner, Jamesport, MO; 19. Donnie Pearson, Oskaloosa, IA; 20. Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, IA; 21. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 22. Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 23. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 24. Louis Lynch, Glenwood, MO

B-Feature: (Top 4 to A) 1. Beau Taylor; 2. Chris Wibbell; 3. Brett Lowry; 4. Donnie Pearson; 5. Cody McClure, Bloomfield, IA; 6. Pete Stogdel, Fowler, IL; 7. Brandon Comins, Moline, IL; 8. Cord Williams, Milan, IL; 9. Randy Rindom, Kirksville, MO; 10. Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 11. Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 12. Kale Foster, Pittsfield, IL

Heat 1: (Top 5 to A) 1. Jeff Mueller; 2. Nathan Wood; 3. Les Blakley; 4. Derrick Agee; 5. Jeremy Pundt; 6. Cord Williams; 7. Brandon Comins; 8. Donnie Pearson

Heat 2: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2 77N Daniel Hilsabeck; 3. Tyler Moore; 4. Abe Huls; 5. CJ Turner; 6. Chris Wibbell; 7. Beau Taylor; 8. Jake Powers

Heat 3: 1. Johnny Spaw; 2. Dustin Griffiths; 3. Jason Cook; 4. Louis Lynch; 5. Jim Redmann; 6. Brett Lowry; 7. Cody McClure; 8. Pete Stogdel

Heat 4: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Jason See; 3. Chad Krogmeier; 4. Tyler Pickett; 5. Michael Bilyeu; 6. Jerry Jansen; 7. Kale Foster; 8. Randy Rindom

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Curtis Van Der Wal, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 3. Colton Livezey, New Sharon, IA; 4. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 6. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 7. Tyler Inman, Altoona, IA; 8. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 9. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 10. Dylan Van Wyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 11. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 12. Troy Hovey, Cresco, IA; 13. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 14. Hunter Longnecker, Woodward, IA; 15. Michael Guthrie Ottumwa, IA; 16. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 17. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 18. Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL; 19. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 20. Tim Plummer, Norway, IA; 21. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 22. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO; 23. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 24. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. Greg Cox; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Tyler Burton, Quincy, IL; 4. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA; 5. Ronn Hults, Truro, IA; 6. Tim Dawson, Callao, MO; 7. Chad Hickam, Centralia, MO; 8. Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO; 9. John M Anderson, Kirksville, MO; 10. Thomas Behle, Boone, IA; 11. Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 12. James Maxey, Holliday, MO; 13. Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO; 14. Levi Long, Payson, IL

B-Feature 2: 1. Brandon Symmonds; 2. Casey Lancaster; 3. Ed Mills Freeport, IL; 4. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 6. Zack Hofell, Pella, IA; 7. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 8. Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 9. Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 10. Brad Salisberry, Lynn Center, IA; 11. Michael Smothermon, Hannibal, MO; 12. Dylan Hoover, Vandalia, MO; 13. Jake Sachau, Denison, IA

B-Feature 3: 1. Tim Plummer; 2. Dylan Van Wyk; 3. Cody Thompson, Sioux City, IA; 4. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. Jason Doyle, Marion, IA; 6. Logan Veloz, Colona, IL; 7. Steve Berry, Ottumwa, IA; 8. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 9. Brandon Schultheis, Muscatine, IA; 10. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 11. Michael Holcomb, Brachear, MO; 12. James Thompson, Mineral, IL; 13. Kelly Smith, Kirksville, MO

Heat 1: (Top 3 to A) 1. Hunter Longnecker; 2. Brandon Dale; 3. Tyler Soppe; 4. Greg Cox; 5. Tim Dawson; 6. John M Anderson; 7. Jeff Frana; 8. Ronn Hults; 9. James Maxey; 10. Tom Bowling Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Austin Becerra; 3. Michael Guthrie; 4. Brandon Symmonds; 5. Tony Johnson; 6. Josh Holtman; 7. Zack Hofell; 8. Reed Wolfmeyer; 9. Jim Powell; 10. Chad Hickam

Heat 3: 1. Carter VanDenBerg; 2. Blaine Webster; 3. Jim Gillenwater; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Tim Plummer; 6. Steve Berry; 7. James Thompson; 8. Nicholas Profeta; 9. Michael Holcomb; 10. Jake Sachau

Heat 4: 1. Adam Birck; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Tyler Burton; 5. Barry Taft; 6. Kevin Skaggs; 7. Thomas Behle; 8. Dakota Girard; 9. Cody Agee; 10. Kelly Smith

Heat 5: 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Colton Livezey; 3. Tom Lathrop; 4. Casey Lancaster; 5. Ed Mills; 6. Brandon Lambert; 7. Brad Salisberry; 8. Michael Smothermon

Heat 6: 1. Curtis Van Der Wal; 2. Troy Hovey; 3. Tyler Inman; 4. Dylan Van Wyk; 5. Ron Kibbe; 6. Cody Thompson; 7. Brandon Schultheis; 8. Jason Doyle; 9. Dylan Hoover; 10. Levi Long

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Kayden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. Micah Hidlebauch, Adel, IA; 3. Derek Kirkland, Centerville, IA; 4. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 5. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 6. Jason Rindom, Moberly, MO; 7. Justin O’Haver, Kirksville, MO; 8. Rick Van Dusseldorp, Oskaloosa, IA; 9. Quinton Miller, Independence, IA; 10. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 11. Kenser Ellis, Ankeny, IA; 12. Dakota Girard, Moberly, MO; 13. Jadyn Stevens, Hedrick, IA; 14. Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO; 15. Tyler Haring Oskaloosa, IA

Heat 1: 1. Dustin Griffiths; 2. Kayden Reynolds; 3. Rick Van Dusseldorp; 4. Jadyn Stevens; 5. Jason Rindom; 6. Justin O’Haver; 7. Kyler Girard

Heat 2: 1. Quinton Miller; 2. Micah Hidlebauch; 3. Derek Kirkland; 4. Dakota Girard; 5. Jake Benischek; 6. Aaron Martin; 7. Kenser Ellis; 8. Tyler Haring

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 2. Chris Vannausdle, Villisca, IA; 3. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 4. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 5. Colten Point, Denison, IA; 6. David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 7. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 8. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 9. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 10. Kevin Garrett, Bloomfield, IA; 11. Steve Williams, Sigourney, IA; 12. Blake Dotson, Macomb, IL; 13. Landon Neisen, LaGrange, MO; 14. Trent Orwig, Blakesburg, IA; 15. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 16. Isaiah Penton, Huntsville, MO; 17. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 18. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 19. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 20. Matt Moore, Ottumwa, IA; 21. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 22. Mark Williams, Packwood, IA; 23. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 24. Ricky Miller Jr., Gorin, MO

B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Jared Heule; 2. Mark Williams; 3. Kaycee McGregor; 4. Kevin Garrett; 5. Blake Dotson; 6. Landon Neisen; 7. Michael Miller, Keokuk, IA; 8. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 9. Wayne Noble, Wapello, IA; 10. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 11. Zyan Tripplett, Edina, MO

Heat 1: (Top 6 to A) 1. Jason Ash; 2. Trent Orwig; 3. William Michel; 4. Chris Vannausdle; 5. David Prim; 6. Kyle Boyd; 7. Kevin Garrett; 8. Kaycee McGregor; 9. Landon Neisen; 10. Zyan Tripplett

Heat 2: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Colten Point; 3. Isaiah Penton; 4. Ricky Miller Jr.; 5. Cody Bowman; 6. Steve Williams; 7. Jared Heule; 8. Mark Williams; 9. Wayne Noble; 10. Jaden DeLonjay

Heat 3: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp; 3. Kimberly Abbott; 4. Matt Moore; 5. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 6. Ashton Blain; 7. Michael Miller; 8. Blake Dotson; 9. Brandon Reu