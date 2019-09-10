Lois Juanita (Leavell) Foreman, 90 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of rural Downing, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The daughter of Columbus Franklin and Flora Elizabeth (Barker) Leavell, she was born on September 20, 1928 in Russellville, Arkansas. She was a graduate of the Exeter High School in Exeter, California.

Lois was united in marriage to Edgar Thatcher Foreman on March 29, 1947 in Exeter, California and to this union two children were born, Kathy and Michael.

Lois is survived by her children, Kathy Baxter and husband, Jaye of Greentop, Missouri and Michael Foreman and wife, Lisa of Livermore, Colorado; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Gale of Texas, Stacy Garcia of Massachusetts, Thomas Foreman of California, Ian Johnson of Texas and Paul Foreman of Colorado; 12 great grandchildren; other family members and many good friends.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar Foreman on April 10, 2011 and she was the last sibling of a large blended family to pass.

Lois was an Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Operations of the Santa Fe Railroad. Following their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Foreman moved to the farm in Missouri. Lois was a member of the Silver Sneakers Exercise Club and also was a Senior Olympic Gold Medalist in the category of washer toss! She loved to travel and did until she was in her late 80’s. She grew up in the Church of Christ in Arkansas and California.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri with Larry Smith, pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating. Music will be provided by Janice McDonald, pianist. Special selections will be “Amazing Grace”, “What A Day That Will Be” and “I’ll Fly Away”. Pallbearers will be W. O. Poe, Colton Poe, Don McDonald, J. L. Newland, Dan Humphrey and Paul Foreman.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri.

Memorials have been established for the Coffey Cemetery. Burial will be in the Coffey Cemetery, south of Downing, Missouri.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.