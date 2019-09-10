




Lois Juanita (Leavell) Foreman, 90 of Kirksville, Missouri,
formerly of rural Downing, Missouri passed away at the Northeast Regional
Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri on Thursday, September 5, 2019.





The daughter of Columbus Franklin and Flora Elizabeth
(Barker) Leavell, she was born on September 20, 1928 in Russellville,
Arkansas.  She was a graduate of the Exeter High School in Exeter,
California.





Lois was united in marriage to Edgar Thatcher Foreman on
March 29, 1947 in Exeter, California and to this union two children were born,
Kathy and Michael.





Lois is survived by her children, Kathy Baxter and husband,
Jaye of Greentop, Missouri and Michael Foreman and wife, Lisa of Livermore,
Colorado; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Gale of Texas, Stacy Garcia of
Massachusetts, Thomas Foreman of California, Ian Johnson of Texas and Paul
Foreman of Colorado; 12 great grandchildren; other family members and many good
friends.





Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edgar
Foreman on April 10, 2011 and she was the last sibling of a large blended
family to pass.





Lois was an Executive Assistant to the Vice President of
Operations of the Santa Fe Railroad.  Following their retirement, Mr. and
Mrs. Foreman moved to the farm in Missouri.  Lois was a member of the
Silver Sneakers Exercise Club and also was a Senior Olympic Gold Medalist in
the category of washer toss!  She loved to travel and did until she was in
her late 80’s.  She grew up in the Church of Christ in Arkansas and
California.





Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14,
2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Christian Church in Downing, Missouri with
Larry Smith, pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating.  Music
will be provided by Janice McDonald, pianist.  Special selections will be
“Amazing Grace”, “What A Day That Will Be” and “I’ll Fly Away”. 
Pallbearers will be W. O. Poe, Colton Poe, Don McDonald, J. L. Newland, Dan
Humphrey and Paul Foreman.  





Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral
services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Downing Christian Church in
Downing, Missouri.





Memorials have been established for the Coffey
Cemetery.  Burial will be in the Coffey Cemetery, south of Downing,
Missouri.





Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging
on to normanfh.com. 





Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral
Home of Lancaster, Missouri.