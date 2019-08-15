Lighthouse of Faith Church will host its third annual ladies retreat in September. The Girlfriends’ Getaway will actually be just that for a renowned speaker from Colorado. Erin Smalley will be the guest presenter at the event in Memphis on September 14th with the theme of Hope.

“Our previous two events featured simulcasts, so this will be our first live event,” said organizer Marie Ebeling. “Last year we had ladies from 50 different churches attend from as far away as Quincy, IL and Trenton, MO.”

Previously called Ladies’ Retreat and held in the spring, the Lighthouse of Faith group decided to change things up in 2019, moving the event to the summer and changing the name.

“We chose to call it Girlfriends’ Getaway so that ladies would invite some girlfriends and ‘getaway’ from their daily routines or the places they feel stuck and enjoy a time of encouragement, refreshing and renewal with us and other Christian girlfriends from around the tri-state area,” said Ebeling.

Girlfriends’ Getaway will be held Saturday, September 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Erin Smalley started her professional life as a delivery and labor nurse before returning to school to earn a Masters Degree in psychology. She now enjoys working closely with her husband, Dr. Greg Smalley at Focus on the Family.

In addition to serving as a regular guest on the Focus on the Family daily radio broadcast, Erin is also a published author. Her book titles include Grown Up Girlfriends; Before You Plan Your Wedding, Plan Your Marriage; The Wholehearted Wife; and Crazy Little Thing Called Marriage. Her newest publication is entitled 10 Things a Husband Needs From His Wife.

Guests at the Girlfriends’ Getaway in Memphis can expect a message filled with Biblical truth combined with expertise in relationships that will be presented via personal stories packed with humor in relatable, real-life context.

Smalley speaks on a variety of topics including presentations entitled Grown-up Girlfriends, Everyday Moments, Abundantly Full, In My Wildest Dreams and The Whole-Hearted Wife.

“Women need each other,” said Smalley. “Especially during times of stress. However, often when we are stressed or busy, we set our female friends aside. Although all friendships aren’t created the same, or the same level of intimacy, understanding ‘the baskets’ is helpful in developing healthy expectations in friendships.”

Smalley will give three separate presentations during the all-day event. In addition to girlfriends, she will also speak on marriage and relationships.

The event will feature breakfast as well as a catered lunch by Kountry Catering. The Lighthouse of Faith Ladies Worship team will lead the event in worship and will also be on hand to pray for the needs of the guests.

One of a kind Hope/Anchor themed t-shirts are available for pre-order (deadline is August 17th). The deadline to pre-register for the Girlfriends’ Getaway is August 24th. Register at the Lighthouse of Faith Events & Announcements Page on Facebook or by calling or texting Marie Ebeling at 660-342-0917.