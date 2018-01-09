Educate yourself.

According to figures from the National Center on Elder Abuse, nearly 1 in 10 seniors will experience some type of abuse – either neglect or physical and emotional abuse, or financial exploitation. The center also states elder abuse is vastly under-reported.

Nationally, according to a 2015 report by True Link Financial, seniors lose $36.48 billion each year from financial exploitation. Nearly $7 billion is stolen by relatives who are caregivers.

Other abusers are scammers, committing identity fraud or using the telephone, email or other means to demand immediate payment for things ranging from a fraudulent tax bill or merchandise never ordered or money to help them out of a fabricated jam.

Elder Abuse is a universal problem. It is prevalent everywhere. Abuse can occur anywhere, by anyone, but frequently it is familial, institutional and social. Raising awareness and prevention of elder abuse requires the involvement of everyone. Elder abuse will be successfully prevented only if we develop a culture that fosters intergenerational solidarity and elder abuse awareness.

To assist in raising awareness, the First Judicial Circuit Victim Advocate Program, along with the Prosecuting Attorney offices of Scotland, Schuyler, and Clark County are hosting an Elder Exploitation/ Community Awareness Seminar The event will be held at the Memphis Fire Department, 104 N. Washington Street, Memphis, MO 63555 on Friday, January 26th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. There is no cost for the event and law enforcement may earn two hours of POST credit. The seminar speakers are Todd Hurt, Manager, Vulnerable Citizens Service, Missouri Secretary of State Office, and Kathryn S. Sapp, Bureau Chief, Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Registration of your attendance is appreciated by January 17, 2018. You may do so by calling (660) 465-7021 or emailing firstcircuitvicad@gmail.com