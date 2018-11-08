A ballot packed with constitutional amendments an statutory propositions drew just over half of the Scotland County registered voters out to the polls on November 6th.

Local voters said no to Constitutional Amendment 1, called Clean Missouri by a margin of 827-715. The amendment proposed changes to the legislative districting process as well as forming restrictions on lobbying and political contributions.

Scotland County narrowly backed one of the three medical marijuana ballot issues.

They said no to Amendment 3 by a 1,122 to 450 margin and similarly shot down Proposition C 1,060 – 496. However Amendment 2 was supported by 809 yes votes to 776 no votes.

Amendment 4, which would change some restrictions on the state bingo licensing, flew under the radar during the campaign process but failed locally by a 769-695 vote.

Proposition B, which called for an increase in the state minimum wage to $8.60 an hour and $0.85 each year until 2023 when it reached $12 per hour, was supported by Scotland County with a 813-750 margin.

Local voters did not back Proposition D, which would raise the state fuel tax $0.025 cents a year over the next four years, creating roughly $400 million a year in new revenue for the state’s road and bridges. Local voters cast 758 yes votes to 812 no votes.

State totals were not available for the ballot issues by press time Tuesday evening.