The Northeast Missouri Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) will have a Council Meeting Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 3 p.m. in the RPC Conference Room in Memphis to discuss current TAC topics and projects.

The Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and Rural Development Corporation (NEMO RPC/RDC) will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects Wednesday, January 24, 2018 immediately following the TAC Meeting in the RPC Conference Room.

The Northeast Missouri “Region C” Solid Waste Management District will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects Wednesday, January 24, 2018 immediately following the RPC/RDC Meeting in the RPC Conference room.

The Scotland County Public Housing Agency (PHA) will have an Executive Board Meeting to discuss current topics and projects Wednesday, January 24, 2018 immediately following the SWMD Meeting in the RPC Conference room.