Four members of the Memphis FFA Chapter, Calesse Bair, McKaela Bradley, Sadie Davis, and Lane Mohr, received their State FFA Degree, the highest degree members can receive at the state level.

The Memphis FFA members were 4 of 761 degree recipients who received the honor during the State FFA Degree Ceremony at the 89th Missouri FFA Convention. The annual convention was held April 20-21 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Awarding of the degree is based on a member’s supervised agricultural experience program in agribusiness or production agriculture and leadership ability as demonstrated through involvement in FFA, school, and community activities. The State FFA Degree award charms are sponsored by MFA Inc., Columbia.

“The State FFA Degree is the highest recognition a state can award, representing three percent of the total Missouri FFA membership per year,” said State FFA Advisor Leon Busdieker.

Embrace Change, Respect Tradition was the theme for this year’s Missouri FFA Convention More than 8,500 youth and guests were in attendance.

The Missouri FFA has 26,057 members representing 342 chapters. The national organization has more than 649,000 members representing 7,589 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.