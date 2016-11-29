Three area students have been accepted into Culver-Stockton’s fall 2017 incoming class.

Danielle Townsend of Wyaconda, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class. Townsend plans to major in Psychology and was awarded the Hilltop academic scholarship.

Travis Shannan of Arbela, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class. Shannan, who is undecided on a major, was awarded the Hilltop academic scholarship.

Dalton Van Vleck of Greentop, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class. Van Vleck plans to major in Music and was awarded the Promise academic scholarship.

