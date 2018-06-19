KIRKSVILLE, MO — Jordan Dunn of Bible Grove and Emily J. Ebeling of Memphis were among the students to graduate from Truman State University during spring commencement. Truman conducted graduation ceremonies May 12.

KatRina Burgess of Memphis also graduated with a Masters Degree in education.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 21 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 4 master’s university in the nation.