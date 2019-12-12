Over the last two years high-school students at Scotland County R-1 have really stepped up their volunteer efforts through their participation in the local blood drives for the Red Cross.

“When our community was asked by the Red Cross to host an additional blood drive each year, our students stepped up and agreed to annually staff a March blood drive,” said pastor Dan Hite. “Student donations of blood also have been up in recent years with the vast majority of new donors being our high-school students.”

With a little incentive from the Red Cross the students have now agreed to take their volunteer efforts to a whole new level by participating in all the blood drives year round at Memphis First Baptist Church.

In return for their efforts, they will be credited with donations made at each drive which will increase the number and dollar amount of scholarships made available to the graduating seniors through the Red Cross.

Students will be assisting with making appointments by calling active donors.

“This is something new to our community,” said Hite. “Our students will be calling active donors during the day on Thursday, December 12 during school hours. If you are an active donor don’t be surprised when you receive a call from one of these local high-school volunteers. If you answer the phone, they will be able to schedule a donor appointment for you. If not, they will leave a message and a number that you may call to make an appointment at your convenience.”

These efforts will also serve to streamline the donation process by decreasing the wait time for donors.

Students will also be assisting with distribution of promotional material and setup on the day of the drive.

The next blood drive at the First Baptist Church is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, 2020.

“Please, mark the date and plan to come out and give,” said Hite. “Come out and support our students in their efforts by giving the precious gift of blood.”