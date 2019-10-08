Wireless Investment Partnership, LLC intends to construct a communications facility or tower at 18920 W. Lindell Rd, Memphis, MO; 40° 27’ 58.72” N, 92° 10’ 55.89” W. Wireless Investment Partnership, LLC proposes to build a new 303’ lattice self-support tower.Wireless Investment Partnership, LLC is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on the potential effects on historic properties of this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Wireless Investment Partnership, LLC, Tammy Tresch, 5055 Highway N, Suite 200, Cottleville, MO 63304, (636) 922-3400, tammy.tresch@networkre.net.