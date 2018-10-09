October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – the perfect time to give blood to support cancer patients and others.

Anna Gwinnup, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in September 2017. Within weeks, it advanced to stage 2, forcing her to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, which required blood products.

Though she was a blood donor prior to her diagnosis, Gwinnup now has a new passion for the cause. “I want to raise awareness about the need for blood to treat cancer,” she said.

Cancer patients may need red blood cell transfusions during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.

Local donors will be able to give blood in Memphis on Tuesday, October 16th from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets in October will automatically be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.