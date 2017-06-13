In a time where customers have come to expect faster, faster, faster, a pair of local businessmen continue to grow their enterprise with patience through a process that produces a value-added product that continues to rise in demand.

For nearly 25 years, partners Ed Elder and Larry Tague have done business as Custom Hardwoods. As the business name defines, the gentlemen offer a wide variety of unique building materials that are used in flooring, trim, furniture making and much more.

The “office” is located on Ed’s farm west of Memphis, and consists of a pair of enclosed electric kilns the duo utilize to finish a wide variety of lumber to prepare the materials for use in woodworking.

The building is surrounded by a variety of stacks of lumber that are in the beginning stages of the process.

“Depending on the boards thickness, we will allow four to six months of air drying,” said Tague. That is followed by three to four weeks in the electric kiln, depending on the wood type.”

Ultimately the process is targeting reduction of the wood’s moisture content to six percent.

‘It is pretty amazing to watch a load of boards go through the kiln and witness a five-gallon bucket of water a day coming out of the wood,” said Tague. “If you have 3,000 feet of lumber in the kiln, we might take 20 gallons of water of it over the first week in the kiln.”

With a capacity of 3,000 board feet per kiln, Custom Hardwoods produces an average of 70,000 – 80,000 board feet of finished product a year.

“It is a labor-intensive, time-consuming process,” Elder explained. “From start to finish, it might be a year out to get the lumber ready for a project.”

Nearly half that time is allowed for air drying, which reduces moisture levels significantly.

The kiln, which basically is an enclosed room that features heat, fans for air movement, and a dehumidification process, is then the lumber’s home for the final three to six weeks in the process.

“We keep the heat constant at 120 degrees,” said Elder. “We don’t want it much higher than that because it then becomes hard on our equipment.”

But the journey starts well before that. Over the past two decades, Tague and Elder have built a network of sources for the lumber, dealing with roughly 10 different sawmills in Missouri and Iowa as well as numerous private sellers.

“That is my favorite part of the job,” said Tague. “It is truly a pleasure to do business with these people. I really like being able to travel to meet with them and start the process rolling that turns some very unique wood into some amazing things.”

Tague and Elder procure some unique materials such as Honey Locust, Grey and Red Elm and Hackberry while also doing plenty of more traditional high-end lumber such as Cherry, Walnut, Hickory and Hard Maple.

Once finished, the lumber is marketed nearly nationwide. Custom Hardwoods has plenty of local customers, including Oakwood Industries, Red Rooster and Arlo Trueblood and his custom bowls. Their materials have been used at a wide number of schools as well.

“We have product in three schools in Independence, and there are several more across the Midwest,’ said Tague. “Local people may travel to Highland High School. If they see the trophy case there, that was built with our lumber.”

Dancing Rabbit has a dance floor made from Custom Hardwoods lumber. Furniture builders from across the Midwest purchase materials from the Scotland County outlet. Just recently a man from Denver, Colorado visited Custom Hardwoods for materials for cutting boards that he manufactures.

The business also does a large amount of custom drying for customers who bring their own lumber.

“We have done several jobs for people who have wanted flooring and trim or have wanted to make furniture or other furnishings for their homes out of lumber from trees that have come off their own property,” said Elder.

It is the custom approach along with the wide variety of unique offerings combined with the attention to detail that insures quality, which are helping Custom Hardwoods thrive.

“There is an art to grading lumber,” said Tague. “The specifications and requirements for our buyers are very tight. When you gain a reputation for being able to consistently meet those demands, word spreads quickly.”

Much of the marketing boom has come courtesy of Oakwood Industries. The local furniture builder has Custom Hardwoods reduce the moisture contents of several of its lumber stocks to help ensure longevity for the finished products.

“We do a lot of business with Oakwood, and have seen a large increase in customers who have learned about us through this partnership,” said Tague.

Elder, a longtime woodworker, also credit’s the company’s growing market to the nature of his hobby.

“People who do this type of work, seem to be by nature, a little more particular.” Elder said. “We are looking for quality as well as unique and new opportunities to enhance the things we build.”

It is that mindset that Elder said has made his more than two decades at Custom Hardwoods the most enjoyable.

“We have a really diverse clientele,” he said. We deal with a lot of really interesting people. I have yet to meet a woodworker who doesn’t like to talk about what we do, share pictures of their projects and learn from one another trying to further perfect our craft. That makes me really blessed to be able to have been doing this for as long as I have.”