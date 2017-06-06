CANTON, MO – Culver-Stockton College proudly presented diplomas to graduates Saturday, May 13, 2017, during the 161st Annual Commencement exercises. Hundreds of family, friends, faculty and staff attended the ceremony, which was held on the campus of Culver-Stockton College.

Megan Creek of Memphis, graduated with a BS degree in Biology.

Delaney Gundy of Gorin, graduated with a BS degree in Art Education.

Gundy was named to C-SCs President’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2017 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, Culver-Stockton College requires students to meet high academic standards. President’s List students have earned a 4.0 GPA and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.

Wyatt Kice of Memphis, MO graduated with a BS degree in Art Education. Kice graduated with academic distinction during Culver-Stockton College’s 161st Commencement Ceremony, held on campus Saturday, May 12.

Academic distinctions are awarded based on cumulative grade point average, with a minimum of 60 credit hours earned at Culver-Stockton. Summa cum laude requires a minimum GPA of 3.85. Magna cum laude requires a minimum GPA of 3.75. Cum laude requires a minimum GPA of 3.5.

He was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must meet high academic standards established by Culver-Stockton.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15 week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).