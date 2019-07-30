Summer vacations and holidays have had a big effect on blood donations this year. Many regular blood donors have missed their appointments or not scheduled them due to travel and other factors. In addition, far fewer blood drives are held when school is out for the summer. The situation is so serious that newspapers, TV news programs, radio shows and websites around the country are covering the emergency blood shortage.

You can help immediately. Please schedule your donation as soon as possible. You can receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, donated by Amazon, when you come to give blood from July 29 to August 29.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Tuesday, August 6th from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Memphis.

All presenting donors will receive a special Cardinals blood drive t-shirt, while supplies last.

Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain, an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.

The Red Cross recommends: getting a good night’s sleep; eating a good breakfast or lunch; drinking extra water and fluids to help replace the volume you will donate; avoiding caffeinated beverages; eating iron-rich foods to boost your iron level.

Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour of your time. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible: every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for, double red cell donations.

Simply call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.