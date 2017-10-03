The Jolly Jacks and Jills 4-H club kicked off National 4-H Week by hosting a fish fry at the Bible Grove School Shelter on October 1, 2017. More than 80 members, families, and friends gathered to enjoy the carry-in and visiting.

Following the meal, new club officers were installed. They included President: Elsie Kigar, Vice-President: Kara Mallett, Treasurer: Corbin Kirchner, Secretary: Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Song Leaders: Hannah Whitney & Laney Mallett, Game Leaders: Kenna Campbell & Ali Kirchner, Historians: Sadie and Morgan Jackson, and Reporter: Wesley McSparren. The club leaders this year will be Sarah McSparren assisted by Lanea Whitney.

The meeting was called to order by Elsie and the Pledges led by Kadence Burnett and Eli Kigar. Roll call of what are you going to be for Halloween was answered by 20 members. June 2017 minutes were approved as read along with the treasurer’s report. All outstanding bills were to be paid.

The following reported on their projects: Mason Mallett-beef; Kara and Trent Mallett-Goats; Kilee Bradley-Robinson-Swine. Eli Kigar & Kale Creek reported on shotgun and Wesley McSparren reported on rifle and hunting skills at the MO 4-H State Shoot.

Sarah McSparren reported on the September council meeting. Highlights included sale & premium checks, Friends of 4-H, council officer elections, end of year forms and National 4-H Week Activities.

In old business: Members were reminded to pay for your club t-shirts if you have not done so and all year end forms are due Friday October 6, 2017 to the extension office.

In new business: 4-H Week Activities include: Tuesday-Wear 4-H shirt and medals to school; Wednesday-Deliver Cookies; Thursday-Dress as your favorite 4-H Project; Friday-Pass out goodie bags at school; Saturday Carry out groceries at J’s from 9-1. Cookies Assignments were divided among each family.

October 1 marks the beginning of a new 4-H year. Members and leaders are asked to register and update your profiles in 4honline.com. Volunteer Applications and Orientation was discussed.

RaElla Wiggins presented the Christmas Cards for Troops Drive. Please have cards to Sarah McSparren by November 3. Conner Wiggins passed out certificates for participation in last year’s drive. Our club was #1 in the State of MO for cards sent.

Ten goody bags are needed from each family for Bible Grove Pie Supper on October 20 and anyone who can volunteer time to help would be appreciated.

The annual bake sale will be on November 22 beginning at 9 at Jackson Auction Building.

Announcements: Recognition Night has been set for November 5. Shooting Sports Fun Shoot will be October 14 at Little Fox River Sporting Clays. Azen Jolly Timers 4-H club has invited us to a Hayride at Kiddoo Barn on October 29 at 4:30 pm. November 7 will be the next meeting at the Hospital Conference room at 5:30.

After adjournment, games were played by the members.

Submitted by Wesley McSparren, Reporter