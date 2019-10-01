Lloyd Arps, 92, of Memphis, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

He was born the son of Fred Jacob and Mabel Justena (Peterson) Arps on May 9, 1927 in Arcadia, Iowa.

Lloyd graduated from Woodbine High School and enlisted in the United States Army on July 2, 1945. Lloyd served during World War II. He attained the rank of sergeant and earned a Victory Medal and an Overseas Service Bar before he was honorably discharged on December 26, 1946.

He graduated from Iowa State University after he left the service and was a high school vocational ag teacher. After his retirement, he moved from Iowa City to Memphis in 1989.

Mr. Arps was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lowell Arps; and sisters Vera Hansen and Irma (Arps) Hafkey.

He is survived by his stepchildren: Dennis C. (Rene) Arps of Riverside, IA and Debra Arps Awe of Columbus Junction, IA; grandchildren: Deanna and Megan Arps and Joshua and Travis Awe; nieces and nephews including Mary Jo (Dick) Bonsall of Dunlap, IA, Ronnie (Sue) Hansen of Dover, TN and Dennis Hansen of Springfield, MO; special friends, Curvin M. Martin and his wife Edith of Memphis.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3 at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton with Dan Hite, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.