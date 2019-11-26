FIVE YEARS AGO

Service men and women, past and present, were the guests of honor at Branson’s Veteran’s Homecoming Celebration that was held the week of November 5-11. But these heroes graciously shared the stage with a young lady from Memphis, Conner Wiggins.

The eighth grader at Scotland County R-1 High School presented homemade badges of appreciation to veterans from across the world. She made 2,000 Conner’s Cause badges to proudly present each Veteran that she met during her visit to Veterans Week 2014 in Branson, starting with the show honoring veterans on November 5, 2014 at the Branson Star Theatre.

Conner personally greeted and gave out these to each and every individual that attended the opening ceremonies at the Branson Star Theater during the special week.

Many Vets teared up just to think that a young lady of this generation not only cared enough to remember them, but that she personally made and delivered handmade patriot badges.

Conner was inducted into the Student Patriots Hall of Honor and given the Student Patriotism Award for her many efforts in remembering and serving the Veterans.

TEN YEARS AGO

There are some new faces at the Scotland County Courthouse. No it’s not new employees or office holders. You will have to look a bit higher.

The newly restored clock faces for the courthouse clock tower were installed last week. Rory DeMesy of Mechanical Watch Supply, LLC of Minneapolis, MN, and his associates were in Memphis November 18th to install the four refurbished faces, as well as much of the mechanical inner-workings of the four timepieces.

The project has been made possible by community donations as well as an award from the Historic Preservation County Courthouse Grant administered by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources parks division.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Commission has announced a burn ban for the entire county effective immediately.

Due to dry conditions as well as warmer, windy weather, the commissioners have indicated it is in the best interest of residents not to allow any open firs until conditions improve.

30 YEARS AGO

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters in Macon, an accident involving a 1988 Chevrolet pickup and a farm tractor towing a disc occurred November 17, 1989, at 6:15 p.m. on Missouri Highway 15, nine miles south of Memphis.

Richard C. Seppelt, 48, Memphis, was southbound in the pickup and Lynn Kirkpatrick, 63, Arbela, was northbound on the farm tractor. Seppelt came over the hillcrest and slowed. The pickup struck a disc, which was towed behind the farm tractor. The Seppelt vehicle then went off the right side of the road.

Seppelt received minor injuries and was taken by the Scotland Count Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital where he was admitted for observation. A passenger in the pickup, Suzanne T. Seppelt, 49, Memphis, was taken to SCMH in a private vehicle, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

40 YEARS AGO

At the meeting of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis held November 1, Frank Hoblick presented a Feasibility Report for Municipal Cable TV for the city. The Board authorized him to go ahead and contact the bonding company and get the plan started for inclusion on the April ballot.

The Board agreed to donate the extra electricity used at the Aldridge Nursing Home for the period of time they are using electric heaters due to a furnace breakdown.

The first reading of an ordinance authorizing the introduction of fluoride into the public water supply system was heard.

50 YEARS AGO

A local TOPS Club was organized October 15, with 14 charter members. The name of the chapter is “Show Me Tops”. The weight loss has been rewarding. A weight loss of 60 pounds has been reported by the weight recorder.

“TOPS” stands for Take off pounds sensibly. Tops is approved by the American Medical Society and does not itself recommend each diet. You have to see your doctor for your desired weight and if you wish him to give you your diet. This alone has revealed some who could have serious problems. The group welcome anyone who wishes to lose weight or stay as they are for health’s sake.

TOPS meets every Wednesday night at the Ladies Lounge in the Court House, north door. Weigh-in time is 7 to 7:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:30.

The group therapy is one secret to weight loss and a weigh-in every week is required unless a reasonable excuse is given.

60 YEARS AGO

The Annual Kitchen Warming held by the Future Homemakers of America Chapter at the Memphis high school was Friday night in the high school gym.

Don Robeson, Senior Candidate, was elected to serve as King of the event. He was crowned by Miss Louise Baker, president of the Memphis Chapter and was presented a tie and clip from the chapter. He was escorted by Miss Terry Ann Skinner.

The candidates from the other classes were his attendants and received tie clips from the chapter.

Senior David Johnston, escorted by Carol Holtkamp; Sophomore John Connor, escorted by Miss Doris Kraus; Freshman J. D. Nelson, escorted by Miss Lynette Brown.

The gym was decorated in orange and brown, music for dancing was furnished by the juke box. Games were played with prizes given.

Refreshments of a drink, sandwiches, and potato chips were served.

70 YEARS AGO

The Memphis F.F.A. chapter held its annual Barnwarming in the high school gymnasium Thursday night. A large tunnel was well filled with surprises such as skeletons, pickles, etc.

Eva Barnes was elected as the queen of the occasion and was crowned by the coach, Gale Bartow. Her attendants were Estalene Purvis, Elaine Hall, and Nancy Morris.

Calvin Smith and Helen Boyer were voted the couple with the cleanest ears and Jesse Ketchum and Marilyn Bull were winners in the apple eating contest.

Oleva Kirkpatrick was the winner in the barn-building contest by driving a nail the fastest.

The square dance was enjoyed with 4 squares in operation.

Apple cider and ice cream bars were served after the square dancing.

There was ball room dancing a half hour.

The boys then seated their dates on the bleachers and cleaned up the gym.

90 YEARS AGO

The J.C. Penney store had a novel window display, which has attracted the attention of all of the children who have seen it, and many of the grownups. It is a miniature flying field with a toy plane suspended from top of the window making circuits of the field and on the field are several small planes and dirigibles. In each corner of the field are tall beacon lights which, when revolving in the semi-darkened window Saturday night, made a very attractive appearance.