FIVE YEARS AGO

Hunting involves finding the target, which requires a good aim. When nearly 500 outdoor enthusiasts gathered at the Scotland County Fitness Center on November 1st, organizers weren’t setting their sights on fundraising or membership drives. Instead, the Christian Sportsmen’s Association had one goal, to help aim guests towards Jesus Christ.

The guests were treated to a roomful of more than a dozen vendors that created a tradeshow environment, with spectators browsing through taxidermy, outdoor gear, and much more.

More than $12,000 prizes were given away throughout the evening, ranging from hunting and fishing accessories to the top prize, a Polaris 570 4×4 four wheeler.

The event was supported by offerings from man y of the local churches as well as individual contributions.

TEN YEARS AGO

With the opening of the firearms deer hunting season this weekend, the first half of the archery season comes to a close. Bow season closes during the 11-day firearms session.

The season officially opened September 15th and already Scotland County hunters have arrowed 446 deer as of November 9th. In roughly the season’s first 55 days, hunters checked in 238 does, 52 button bucks and 156 antlered bucks in Scotland County.

Statewide hunters have harvested 36,250 deer, including 11, 392 antlered bucks.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire at the Lynn Kirkpatrick building site on Ridge road at approximately 12:10 p.m. November 3.

Four firemen responded to the call taking two fire trucks to the scene. The firemen quickly brought the fire under control.

The fire department responded to another grass fire at the same site the following day. Four firemen responded to the call at 10:30 a.m. taking two fire trucks to the scene. The fire was quickly dowsed.

30 YEARS AGO

On November 2, 1989, a meeting was held at the Scotland County Public Library. Present were members of the Library Board, Librarian Cherry Berges, the building committee, and Mr. and Mrs. Bryon Whiston. Also in attendance was Gary Warner, architect with Warner-Nease-Bost Architects, Inc., of Kansas City, MO.

A contract was signed for the construction of the new library with Whiston Construction Company of Canton, the lowest qualifying bidder. Work is to begin as soon as possible, weather permitting. A project completion date has not been announced.

40 YEARS AGO

On Monday, November 19, a special day of fellowship and thanksgiving will be held at the First Assembly of God Church here in Memphis. A former pastor, the Rev. Wayne Welbourne, will be featured speaker in the 3:00 service of which Presbyter Clyde Murphy of Quincy, Illinois, will be in charge.

At 5:00, a fellowship supper will be held at the Community Center on Cornelius Street. This is hosted by the ladies of the church. Guests will include many area pastors and church people.

The 7:30 service will be the highlight for the church. District Superintendent of Northern Missouri Assemblies of God, A. W. Pettet, will bring the evening message as well as assist in the mortgage burning and dedication of the church. Mayor Harold Davis, Jr., will also be an honored guest as well as various former pastors of the church and denominational leaders.

This will be a special time of rejoicing for this congregation after much sacrifice and dedication. Pas

50 YEARS AGO

Ask anyone at Scotland County R-1 High School what year it is and they will tell you, it’s the Year of the Tiger. At this time of year, two things are happening that make this year special.

First, the start of the 1969-70 Basketball season. The story of this year’s team is “Potential Unlimited”. With the return of height and speed from last year’s regional champions, the prospect of another regional crows in excellent.

The second happening is something relatively new. A rebirth of an old-fashioned thing called “School Spirit”. With a pledge to back the teams and the school, a record 200 students have taken membership in the Tiger Pep Club, an organization whose purpose is to promote school spirit through good school citizenship.

60 YEARS AGO

The 1959 Census of Agriculture, now under way in Scotland County, will bring up to date farm statistics last collected in 1954, when the farm census revealed the following facts:

The value of products sold in 1954 by farm operators was $5,796,708.

The value of all crops sold was $2,809,655, and included $2,806,210 for field crops $545 for vegetables, $2900 for fruits and nuts.

The value of al livestock and livestock products sold was $2,986,201 and included $280,521 for dairy products, $327,825 for poultry and poultry products, and $2,377,855 for livestock and livestock products.

The value of forest products sold from the country’s farms was $852.

70 YEARS AGO

Mrs. W. B. Scott and Mrs. Mayme Wagner went fishing for blue gill at the Poole pond Tuesday afternoon. Fishing with a pole and line and a small hook and baiting with worms, Mrs. Scott got a good bite which wasn’t a blue gill.

She managed to get the fish up on the rocks near the dam before the small hook came out of its mouth, but not before she saw the size and kind of fish.

Before the fish could get back into the water, Mrs. Scott had landed it.

The fish, a blue cat, weighed 7 3/4 pounds.

90 YEARS AGO

Wednesday morning there was quite a lot of duck hunting going on within the city limits of Memphis. However the hunting was being done without the aid of guns or other artillery.

Tuesday night, a large bunch of ducks came over town and were blinded by the lights and flew exceedingly low, many of them striking the limbs of trees and wires, breaking their wings and otherwise crippling them.