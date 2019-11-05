FIVE YEARS AGO

A hard frost awaited hunters Saturday morning for the opening of the 2014 Missouri Youth Deer Season, but weather improved over the weekend resulting in solid harvest numbers.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that young hunters ages 6 through 15 checked 18,091 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of deer hunting seasons on November 1 and 2.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Clerk’s Office is beginning a countywide canvass of registered voters as required by RSMO 115.163. A voter identification card will be mailed to each registered voter.

The clerk’s office asks all recipients to please check the name, address, and election districts. If all the information on the card is correct, keep the lower portion of the card to use as identification on Election Day. If the information on the card is incorrect the voter needs to complete the back of the card and return it to the County Clerk’s Office.

20 YEARS AGO

Gov. Mel Carnahan recently announced that every Missouri County is eligible for federal disaster relief for agricultural losses suffered because of the summer drought.

The disaster declaration makes farmers in each county eligible to apply for low-interest loans. The loans can be used to restore or replace property, cover all or part of production costs this year, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize farming operations and refinance debt.

30 YEARS AGO

Jimmy Brown, a senior at Scotland County R-1 High School, was recently selected to the Missouri All-State Choir. Only 16 students from the Northeast Missouri District were chosen. Brown is one of four tenors from this district. Also chosen were four altos, four sopranos, and four basses.

He will attend four rehearsals between now and January 17 at Centralia. This is in preparation for a performance at the Missouri Music Education Conference at Tan-Tar-A on Saturday, January 20. Students from all over the state will make up the choir.

Brown is the son of Jim and LaMayra Brown.

40 YEARS AGO

A Memphis juvenile turned himself in to the Memphis City Police following a high-speed chase that began at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, November 3, when he was clocked doing 86 mph in a 40 mph zone on Grand Avenue in Memphis, and eventually reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Memphis Police Officer, John Craig, gave pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop and he was joined in the chase by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Traveling at speeds over 100 mph, the officers lost the youth’s car in the vicinity of Downing and the KTVO tower, west of Downing.

At 11:45 p.m. the car, which carried six passengers in addition to the driver, was spotted for careless and wreckless driving on North Clay Street in Memphis. Again, officers were unable to make an arrest, however, sometime later the drive turned himself in to the City Police.

The matter has been turned over to juvenile officer Jim Cottey.

50 YEARS AGO

If you are a looking for a place to take your whole family, mark the date of December 6th, on your calendar. It will be an evening of fun and pleasure for the young and old.

Start your evening off by taking your family to the chili supper, which begins at 5 p.m.

There will be lots of fun games and everyone wins a prize. You’ll enjoy the variety show and the cake walk. There will be bargains galore at the Country Store and you certainly don’t want to miss the crowning of the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess.

There will be a door prize. Admission is only 10 cents and children under five are free.

60 YEARS AGO

Both boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were successful in defeating Lewistown Tuesday night when they were successful in their first conference win of the season. The girls won by a 37-21 score, Lancaster scoring 16 and Campbell 15. Guards Linda Moore, Mary Ransford, and Leslie Eager played an especially good game. Reports are that Lewistown held the ball in the center of the court much of the time.

The boys played a deliberate type of pattern ball according to Coach Schromm. They played this type in order to open up the defense to get in for good shots. The boys won 39-29 with Steve Courtney accounting for 19 points and Shepard 8. The coach stated that he felt the defense has improved but the team still lacks a little poise.

70 YEARS AGO

With cement taking the place of lumber in sidewalks, inside “rest rooms,” no gates to remove or buggies or wagons to put on top of porches and houses, Halloween “ain’t what it used to be.”

There was no serious damage reported to officers by Halloween pranksters this year. Show windows around the square were soaped as usual which was expected.

Several merchants attempted to get away from the window soaping by putting oil on the windows, but this was overcome by the youngsters, who obtained rags and rubbed the oil off so the soap could be put on.

Very few windows escaped the usual Halloween treatment.

Throughout town the little folks dressed up for the occasion and visited homes in their immediate neighborhood, for a “trick or treat” proposition.

90 YEARS AGO

Preparations have already been started remodeling their new store, occupied by The Andres Booterie, and when completed it promises to be one of the nicest decorated stores in Memphis.

B.W. Sandknop, who has just returned from market, states that they are going to give the people of Memphis and vicinity one of the snappiest lines of ladies’, misses, and children’s shoes ever seen in this part of the state. He also stated that the store will carry J.K. Foot Saver shoes and Enna Jettick Health shoes, both of which are nationally advertised.

They will also carry a high-grade line of Ready-to-Wear, millinery, silk underwear, and hosiery.

As yet, they are unable to state just when they will have their opening, but they believe it will be sometime within the next two weeks.