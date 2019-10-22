FIVE YEARS AGO

The Memphis Theatre opened its doors this weekend, October 24-26. The first movie featured this fall will be “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”. The movie stars Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, and Ed Oxenbould as Alexander.

Next weekend’s movie will feature “Dracula Untold”.

TEN YEARS AGO

With the prosecution seeking first degree murder and the defense proclaiming innocence, a Shelby County jury settled somewhere in between on Friday, Oct. 16th in the trial of Michael J. Mutchler of Memphis.

After deliberating most of the afternoon on the third da of the trial, the jury came back with a guilty count on the charge of armed criminal action. They ruled Mutchler was guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the 2008 shooting death of Joseph Alvey in rural Scotland County.

Jurors received the jury instructions just before lunch on Friday, and returned a verdict that afternoon.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Ambulance service has equipped local law enforcement officers with CPR pocket masks. These devices will protect law officers while performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

“The officers are nice enough to assist us with emergency calls so we feel that this is a small price to pay to help save someone’s life,” said director Shane Wilson.

The new masks will be provided to the Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

30 YEARS AGO

Mayor Harold Davis reports that the city has received deed to the state shed and the ground behind Mom’s Café. The space will be used for extra parking and trucks.

The shed will be used for the city plus other possible industry. The city plans to repair the shed, making for a better appearance of that area.

40 YEARS AGO

Scotland County lost a heartbreaker to Putnam County Friday night, 28-20 in four overtimes. Regulation play ended with the two teams tied at 6-6, however, under the new rules, there was an overtime period in which the Midgets finally defeated the Tigers.

Scott Wickert paced the Scotland County offense as he rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries. The defense was led by Kevin Eggleston who had 20 tackles including nine behind the line of scrimmage. Tom Ferguson and Brian Childress also had outstanding defensive games with 18 and 17 tackles respectively.

50 YEARS AGO

More than 50 students composing the Scotland R-1 High School Marching Band, Tuesday were scheduled to take part in the Marching Festival held at Hannibal. The festival was postponed from last week, due to inclement weather.

Those scheduled for the trip were: Dale Brown, Dennis Smith, Doug Jones, Rex Norton, Jim Orton, Phil Armstrong, Geoffrey Harris, Dan Cotton, John Grogan, John Kapfer, Joel Poole, Randy Harrison, Mark Eggleston, Gary Dial, Vickie Gray, Jo Ann Conklin, Linda Ranch, Jack Luther, Maryanne Shelley, Bridget DeRosear, Ted Thrasher, Robert Engle, LaDonna Yoder, David Gardine, David Kirkpatrick, Debbie Gott, Robin Ross, Brenda Schleeter, Sherry Garrett, Chrystal Henderson, Nanette Padgett, Beverly Brumback, Nancy Matlock, Connie Hendricker, Brenda Richards, Lynette Kirkpatrick, Sharon Kneedler, Cindra Gardner, Melinda Myers, Donna Richards, Renee Ross, Mickey Childress, Cheryl and Carol McCabe, Maryanne Moore, Sharon Garrett, Nancy Dial, Dine Schlotter, Nancy Dienst, Curtis Foss, Mike Gundy, Mark Maddox, Paul Monsees, and Scott Robins.

60 YEARS AGO

Red Robinson of northeast of Memphis reports that he was not aware of an open season on ponies. Ted reports that some two weeks ago he had a spring cold shot northeast of town on Wyaconda creek.

What with hunting season at hand, these things happen. Most hunters are careful; they have to be in order to survive, but there are always a few who abuse the privilege.

Please look before you shoot.

70 YEARS AGO

Seventeen boys and their advisor attended the American Royal Friday and Saturday. While attending the Royal, they visited Jamie Riebel, Wayne Hyde, and Charles McFarland, who had steers and hogs there. Martin Cowell arrived to take care of his livestock which was showing. Of all FFA stock taken to the Royal, only one steer was sold in the pre-Royal auction. Besides seeing the Royal, the boys visited the stockyards. They were guests at the Rhythm Cowboy broadcast.

On the way back to Memphis, they visited the Penney-James Angus farms and the Penney-Emmadine Hereford farms at Madson, MO.

Those attending the Royal were Darrell Riebel, Calvi Smith, Gerald Lancaster, Wayne Cochenour, Tom Burns, Jerry Childress, LeVern Heathon, Eugene Lefler, Dee Moore, Dwight Durnal, Harold Johnson, Bob Bissell, Vaughn Fogle, Hollis Meeks, Bob Poole, “Curley” Robinson, and Richard Briggs.

90 YEARS AGO

An incident of the peculiar situation of a 40 acres in Scotland County was brought to the attention of The Democrat by County Collector John S. Shanes Saturday morning.

On the tax books of the county is a square forty acres which lies in two townships, 4 sections, 2 ranges, 3 school districts, and there are five descriptions of the land. This is no doubt one of the most complicated small tracts of land in Scotland County.

It is a part of the Jess Ralph farm, east of the old county farm, two miles northwest of Memphis.