FIVE YEARS AGO

KC Wolf visited with SCR-1 Elementary School students about the A, B, C’s of Success. KC Wolf, aka Dan Meers, stressed the importance of your attitude, behavior, and character each day in all aspects of our life. “A check up from the neck up,” Meers states is a great way to get your day started off in the right direction. Students from PreK-6th grade and Gorin R-III attended KC Wolf’s assembly.

TEN YEARS AGO

Kenny McNamar, a grain and livestock farmer from Gorin, has been elected chairman of the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council. The vote took place during the organization’s August board meeting. McNamar takes over the reins on October 1st, succeeding Keith Witt of Warrenton, MO.

McNamar represents growers from District 3 in the northeast portion of the state. His farming operation includes corn, soybeans, and beef cattle. He previously served the state’s growers as the Missouri Corn Growers Association vice-president and MCMC treasurer. McNamar has also represented growers nationally through the National Corn Growers Association and the U.S. Grains Council.

20 YEARS AGO

The October meeting of the Jolly Workers Club was held September 30, at the country home of Letha Wilma Musgrove. Her home was decorated in the Halloween motif.

Johanna Steele, president, opened the meeting with roll call, “Recalling Halloween Times”.

Present were Lois Humes, Lou Kapfer, Carol Rogers, guests Homer Rogers and Eileen Findley, and the hostess, Letha Wilma.

The club sang, “Harvest Moon” and Eileen Findley played a variety of songs at the organ. Lois displayed a quilt she was making.

Old business was the decision to keep the month of September for the Scotland County Care Center door names. Lois reported she had taken care of the memorial for Beryl Price, deceased member. It was decided to hold a wiener roast and party in place of a trip on October 3 at Letha Wilma’s home.

Refreshments were served.

30 YEARS AGO

Scotland County law enforcement personnel have been busy disposing of marijuana this year. Large amounts, which are scattered all over the county, have been eradicated. Some of the plants are growing wild, while others are being purposely grown.

Citizens of the county are to be commended for their willingness to report sightings of marijuana patches. These calls allow law enforcement officers to locate and destroy the plants.

40 YEARS AGO

Drew Yost of Memphis, MO, has been selected as NEMO Singer at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville.

NEMO Singers perform in chorus activities on and off campus. About 65 students are members of the chorus.

Drew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carrol Yost of Memphis, MO.

He is a freshman. Before coming to NMSU, Drew attended Scotland County R-1 in Memphis, MO.

50 YEARS AGO

At a dinner meeting of the Scotland County Ministerial Association on Thursday, October 2, Rev. Kenneth Campbell was elected president of the group and Rev. John Gooch was chosen as secretary/treasurer.

Rev. and Mrs. Cleo Kottwitz of the United Methodist Church and Rev. and Mrs. Deatrick of the Baptist Church were welcomed into the group.

60 YEARS AGO

Alan W. Mohr, 18 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mohr of Arbela, was one of the blue ribbon winners at State 4-H Achievement Day at Columbia Saturday.

Alan won the ribbon in the boys grooming contest in competition with nine other district winners from other parts of the state.

He had previously own the right to represent the district at Kirksville District Achievement Day in August.

Scotland County also had a blue ribbon winners in boys grooming in 1958. Last year’s winner was LeRoy Huff of Rutledge.

Attending State Achievement Day this year from Scotland County was Mrs. Robert Mohr, Mrs. Harold Childress, Mrs. Jesse Taylor, Alan Mohr and Home Agent, Beverly Steber.

70 YEARS AGO

The new floor in the high school gymnasium was completed this week and is being used for basketball practice. The floor is of asphalt tile, laid on cement sub floor.

The old maple floor had to be removed early this spring because the sub flooring had rotted until the floor was dangerous.

The old sub floor was removed and a concrete one laid in its place. This concrete sub floor was permitted to dry for two months before the asphalt could be laid.

The tile is red with basketball court markings in white inlay.

90 YEARS AGO

Preparations have already been started remodeling their new store, occupied by The Andres Booterie, and when completed it promises to be one of the nicest decorated stores in Memphis.

B.W. Sandknop, who has just returned from market, states that they are going to give the people of Memphis and vicinity one of the snappiest lines of ladies’, misses, and children’s shoes ever seen in this part of the state. He also stated that the store will carry J. K. Foo Saver shoes and Enna Jettick Health shoes, both of which are nationally advertised.

They will also carry a high grade line of Ready-to-wear, millinery, silk underwear, and hosiery.

As yet they are unable to state just when they will have their opening, but they believe it will be sometime within the next two weeks.