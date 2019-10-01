FIVE YEARS AGO

Motorists in the northeast part of the county have a new state-of-the-art crossing after the Scotland County Road Department announced this week that Bridge NO. 9700081 has been replaced and is now open for traffic.

The crossing over Morgan Branch is located on County Road 704, west of the intersection with County Road 461.

The new 72.5 foot long bridge replaces a smaller, timber-based bridge that had spanned the crossing since 1986, before being closed last year due to its poor condition. The previous structure had spanned just 27.4 feet and was constructed of salvaged rail timbers.

TEN YEARS AGO

Walking the dog is a chore most canine owners endure. Recently the exercise came under fire at the Memphis City Council meeting after complaints were aired about what was being left behind on those outings, particularly in front of businesses on the city square.

Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce president, Chuck Kigar, addressed the council with the Chamber’s concerns regarding unregulated animal waste.

Kigar informed the council that the merchant group has unanimously approved the filing of an official complaint with the city regarding ongoing problems with dog waste on sidewalks and public access areas to local businesses.

Mayor William Reckenberg agreed that it is a civic responsibility of animal owners to do the right thing and clean up messes they are currently leaving behind on private or public property.

Kigar asked the council to consider implementing some form of ordinance to regulate the issue.

Police Chief John Myers indicated the department was aware of the issue and had addressed it with a number of animal owners.

He added that his officers could issue a littering citation if they observed an infraction or if a citizen was willing to file a complaint after witnessing an incident.

20 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County R-1 School Board took care of a busy agenda at the September 30 regular meeting.

Leading off the agenda under old business was the completion of the sale of the building trades home. The bid opening committee made a recommendation to the full board that the high bid of $83,500 for the home be accepted. “The board voted 6-0 to accept the high bid from Allen and Cindy Garrett.

In Executive Session, the board hired Jason Jones as the new 6th grade Social Studies teacher. The position came open when Tom O’Donnell transferred to the position of In-School Suspension Supervisor at the High School. The board also approved the hiring of Stacie Whitaker as a special education aide at the elementary school.

30 YEARS AGO

Linda Briggs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Briggs, has been selected as Home Economics Student of the Week. Linda has taken Home Economics I and II, and is currently studying advanced foods.

Her instructor, Mrs. Rosemary Wellman, commented on Briggs’ classroom behavior, “she is conscientious about her homework and is pleasant to have in class.” Mrs. Wellman feels that Linda is a good worker in lab. “She can see what needs to be done without having to be told, and she does it willingly.”

Linda’s hobbies include sewing, cooking, and reading. Her future plans include majoring in home economics.

40 YEARS AGO

An unknown motorist struck the rear end of a car driven by Pete Carter of Memphis at 8:15, Saturday, September 29. Carter was east-bound on U.S. 136 and had stopped in front of the Childress Liquor Store, waiting for another car to turn when his car was struck from behind.

The car left the scene of the accident without stopping and the incident is under investigation by the Memphis City Police and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

50 YEARS AGO

The first issue of the Mem-Hi-Sko, school paper, published by the Scotland County R-1 High School Publications Class, was Friday noon.

The staff this year is Editor, Steve Kirkpatrick; Co-Editor, Glenn Davis; Artists, Diane Schlotter, Linda Green; Ag, Glen Cowell; Boys Sports and P.E., Bill Wood; Business, Walt Marlowe, Ray Ward; English, Melinda Myers, Karol Burrus; Exchanges and filler, Cheryl McCabe, Cindy Pender; Girls Sports and P.E., Renee Ross, Carol McCabe.

Guidance, Randy Woods; Home Economics, Karole Burrus; Ind. Arts, Jr. Keith; Inquiring Reporters, Linda Green, Sherry Garrett, Diane Schlotter; Math, Scott Robertson; Mechanical Staff, Glen Cowell, Ray Ward, Ron Gardner; Music, Office, Sherry Garrett; Pep Club, Dennis Smith, Richard Barker; Picture editors, Renee Ross, Carol McCabe; Dennis Smith, Richard Baker.

Science, Ann Davis; Social Studies, Randy Woods; Spanish, Dennis Smith, Richard Baker; 7th and 8th Grade News, Diane Schlotter.

The Publication Class also plans and publishes the school yearbooks, which will be assembled during the year and available next fall.

60 YEARS AGO

Harvey D. Louder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell E. Louder of Route 1, Memphis, MO, and David D. Barnes, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Barnes of Route 1, Memphis, graduated from recruit training September 25 at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, California.

The graduation exercises, marking the end of nine weeks of “boot camp” included a full dress parade and review before military officials and civilian dignitaries.

In nine weeks of instruction, the “raw recruit” is developed into a Navy Bluejacket; ready for duty with the fleet.

70 YEARS AGO

Everett Crowder and Glen McGee, who operate a produce business in Memphis, are starting construction on a new building on a lot they recently purchased from Pryor Briggs at 114 South Clay Street.

The lot and building on West Madison Street, where they have been operating their business for a number of years, was sold to W. H. Ayers and possession must be given by May 1st.

The new building will be of cement block construction and will be approximately 40×60 feet with a 20 foot driveway in front.

They expect to move into the building as soon as it is completed.

90 YEARS AGO

According to Frank M. Riggle, superintendent of the Memphis Municipal light plant, the new lighting unit of the plant should be ready for operation about the first of the week.

However, it is expected that the engine will be used to relieve the lighting situation Saturday night, although the switchboard will not be entirely complete, but near enough so that it can be used.

The man in charge of installing the unit completed the engine part of the work last week and began on the switchboard Tuesday morning. The engine has been started several times and seems to run perfectly. There is one part of the switchboard which has not arrived yet, but is expected almost any day, and as soon as it gets here, that part of the work can be completed.