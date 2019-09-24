FIVE YEARS AGO

A wild inning helped the host team slip by the Lady Tigers in the semifinals of the Schuyler County Tournament on Saturday by a final score of 3-2. The Rams jumped on top 1-0 in the first with a pair of two-out doubles to take a 1-0 advantage.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the third when Ashleigh Creek walked the first two batters and uncorked a series of wild pitches that allowed both runs to score to make the deficit 3-0.

Scotland County battled back in the fourth inning. Randi Slaughter reached on a bunt single. Creek worked a base on balls before Olivia Harris delivered an RBI single. Maddie Brassfield plated another run with a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 3-2.

The Lady Tigers threatened in the fifth after back-to-back hits by Chelsea Wood and Miranda Holland but could not score.

Creek did not allow a runner past second base after the third inning, but still took the hard luck loss, allowing three runs on just three hits and four walks while striking out eight.

TEN YEARS AGO

A little man-made current will help the Scotland County Rotary Club handout plenty of currency on Sunday, September 27th.

The Rubber Duck Derby will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Ed’s Used Machinery just outside the west city limits of Memphis.

The farm implement dealer has graciously agreed to host the race in a series of surge basins located at the site. The Rotary club will generate a current from one basin to the next using a water pump.

The rubber duck entrants will race toward the finish line, riding the current to determine the three lucky winners. The owner of the first place finishing duck will take home $500. The second place duck will earn $300 with third place paying $100.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Rotary club, the Scotland County girls basketball program and the Scotland County and Memphis fire departments.

20 YEARS AGO

Lindsay Becraft and Aaron Whitney were crowned as the 1999 Scotland County R-1 Homecoming royalty during halftime of the Tigers victory over Putnam County September 24th.

30 YEARS AGO

Members of the Xi Theta Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi presented a $1000 check to Scotland County R-1 School officials. Funds were raised through cow chip bingo during Antique Days. The money will be used for the new sound system at the high school football field.

40 YEARS AGO

Trooper Jerry Griffin and Corporal Don Ancel (formerly stationed in Memphis) of Troop B Headquarters in Macon, were on hand Friday afternoon to lead the Scotland County R-1 Homecoming Parade on two of the new motorcycles recently acquired by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Patrol has purchased 16 new cycles with two being assigned to each Troop in the state, bringing the total of Patrol cycles to 20. In addition to speed control use on Missouri’s Interstate Highways, the cycles will be used for traffic control at University of Missouri football games, for public relations work, and will be on duty at the Missouri State Fair.

The bikes are Kawasaki Special Police motorcycles and were first brought to Memphis by Ancel and Griffin on Wednesday of last week. At that time, Troop B Headquarters was asked if they could come back to Memphis on Friday to lead the parade. Permission was granted and the community is grateful to the Patrol for its fine addition to the Annual Homecoming Parade.

50 YEARS AGO

Scotland County CROP Chairman, John Cole, and Advance Gifts Director, Floyd Walker, are proud to announce this week that two of the local elevators in Scotland County have agreed to each donate a bushel of Alfalfa seed to Korea. Foss Grain Co., of Gorin, and Kerr Grain and Seed, of Memphis, are the two elevators cooperating in this part of CROP’s endeavor this year.

Allen Sudhalt, a native Missourian, now working with AID in Korea is introducing Alfalfa to Korea to provide needed forage for improvement of dairy production. CROP is sure that there are many Missourians who can recall when the United States imported lespedeza seed from Korea. Lespedeza is a seed which has adapted itself very well to our climate and soil conditions and CROP is hopeful for much the same results with the Alfalfa in Korea.

60 YEARS AGO

The Freshmen class of Memphis high school was initiated Friday by members of the Sophomore class in the annual initiation ceremonies at the high school gymnasium.

Each year for several years past the incoming class is required to dress in costumes and perform stunts at the direction of the sophomores for the ceremonies.

Following the stunts the freshmen entertained the sophomores and faculty by serving refreshments of wieners and pop in the school cafeteria.

The initiation ceremonies were held under faculty supervision.

70 YEARS AGO

New parking lanes have been painted n the south side of the square which will change the parking methods. There will be no parking in the center of the street on the south side, which is the City Route of Highway No. 4.

Cars will be parked angling in toward the curb on both the inside and outside of the street.

Parallel parking will be required on South Market and South Main streets. Both of these streets are too narrow to permit angle parking and leave ample room in the center for cars to pass.

These parking regulations should be enforced and no double parking allowed.

90 YEARS AGO

The total enrollment in the Memphis public and high school has reached 396, according to figures furnished Monday by Supt. J. M. Davidson. The original enrolment has been increasing during the past few weeks, as there have been several students who were forced to enroll late.

The total in the various classes to date follows:

Senior Class, 28; Junior Class, 45; Sophomore Class, 41; Freshmen Class, 54; Eighth Grade Class, 28; Seventh Grade Class, 35; Sixth Grade Class, 33; Fifth Grade Class, 27; 3rd and 4th Grade Classes, 53; 1st and 2nd Grade Classes, 52. The total number of pupils in the Senior and Junior High school is 231 and in the North and South grade schools is 165.