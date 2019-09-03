FIVE YEARS AGO

The red carpet was rolled out for six area veterans, albeit in whirlwind fashion as the former soldiers and seamen were guests of honor on Mission #26 of the Great River Honor Flight program that traveled to Washington D.C. on August 28th.

World War II veteran Ivan Woods along with Korean War vets Bill Hall, Dick Johnson, Bob Carney, Lloyd Gordy, and Bruce Normile were among the group of 33 servicemen who were joined by family members, guardians and volunteers on the 24 hour trip to the nation’s capital to provide the opportunity for troops to see firsthand the war memorials they were meant to be honored by.

TEN YEARS AGO

Missourians are breaking out fall sweaters early as one of the coolest summers on record wraps up.

Preliminary numbers across the state indicate the 2009 three-month summer period will rank among the 15 coolest on record and may crack the top 10, said University of Missouri Extension climatologist Pat Guinan.

“A northwest-flow upper-air pattern during much of July and parts of August dominated the Midwest,” he said. “This flow led to frequent cool-air intrusions from Canada and extended periods of below-normal temperatures across Missouri.”

Summer rain also was abundant, averaging above normal statewide in June, July, and August.

20 YEARS AGO

Two seniors and three juniors from Scotland County R-1 High School recently attended an intensive six-week college simulation on the campus of Truman State University as part of the Upward Bound program. While on campus students attended classes, learned about careers, visited college campuses, and participated in student-led social and cultural events. Those attending were Donica Durham, Anthony Brush, Allison Bowens, Chris Talbert, and Andrea Hoskinson.

30 YEARS AGO

Mayor Harold Davis, Jr., expressed his anger to the Memphis Democrat Friday over the destruction of a seven foot redwood tree planted recently in the city park. Vandals broke about 3 ½ feet off of the tree, which was one of many planted in the city parks this past spring. Other smaller trees have also been damaged.

The tree planting was a community project, with many individuals and organizations being involved. The trees were costly and have been watered and cared for to help them survive the hot summer.

Mayor Davis says, “It just makes me plain mad. The city is upset, I’m upset, and we would appreciate any information leading to the culprit who did this destructive act.”

40 YEARS AGO

The Scotland County Marching Tigers won first place at the Downing Appreciation Days Band Contest Saturday, September 8. The Tigers were one of two bands competing in the competition. The band marched to the musical numbers, “Championship” and “It’s So Easy”. The marching Tigers will next appear in the Antique Days Marching Band Contest in Memphis on Saturday, September 15, at 11:15 a.m.

50 YEARS AGO

Scotland County teachers, board members, and wives or husbands were honored Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., at a dinner held by members of the Presbyterian Church in Memphis.

Following the dinner, Dr. Harlo Donelson served as master of ceremonies and a song fest was held. Mrs. Roger Poole sang two solos, and members of the faculties and board were introduced to the group.

60 YEARS AGO

LeRoy Huff was one of four 4-H demonstrators in the State of Missouri to give a demonstration at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia on Thursday. His demonstration was “wiring adequately for Safety in the Home,” illustrating what could happen if wiring was inadequate. He gave the demonstration throughout the entire day to different audiences in the 4-H Electric Theatre on the fair grounds. The demonstration was given for educational purposes and LeRoy received a Blue Award for his demonstration.

70 YEARS AGO

The best baseball game of the current season was witnessed by the smallest crowd Thursday night when Memphis defeated Trenton 5 to 4. In the last half of the tenth inning, the winning score was made on an over-throw of third base.

In the first half of the first inning, Trenton scored two runs, and in the last half of the same inning Memphis scored three runs. The first half of the third, Trenton scored two more runs and the last half of the third, Memphis scored one, making the score 4 to 4. Both teams went scoreless until the last half of the tenth inning.

The ironical part of this baseball game was the fact that more people came 117 miles from Trenton to see this game than came one mile from Memphis to see it.

90 YEARS AGO

If you should meet one of the ladies, member of the Christian church, and she has a scowl on her face, better not laugh, for she may not be in any humor to take a joke.

Some of the ladies had bad luck. For several days before the Fall Festival opened, they worked hard baking pies and other edibles to sell at their stand which they had at the southwest corner of the square.

They had a fair day Tuesday, and did very well on Wednesday until late in the afternoon when the storm came up, and it came up suddenly. In their haste to get their provisions under more substantial shelter before the rain and hail came, no one thought of the money, which was in a box, and nine or ten one dollar bills blew out and away to the northeast before they could be retrieved.

The stand blew down and the rain wet their signs and the paper lining of the stand. This could and was easily replaced Thursday morning, but the money was gone. They saved the pies but the one dollar bills had flown.

While it may seem funny to others, it was no laughing matter to the ladies, who had worked hard for that money for the church.

If any farmers out northeast find any one dollar bills in their corn, they will know from whence they came. The bills can be returned to the ladies and no questions will be asked.