FIVE YEARS AGO

New officers were inducted at the Scotland County R-1 Booster Club meeting August 13th at SCR-1 high school as the group gears up for the start of the sports season at the school.

Matt Buford, who previously served as vice-president, will take over at the helm for Chuck Kigar. Debbie Blessing was elected vice-president and Julie Wood will serve as treasurer. Kathie Small will continue to serve in the office of secretary.

TEN YEARS AGO

Two months after armed robbers looted The Store, a convenience store located on the Scotland/Clark county line, the operation is back up and running in a new building.

Owners Shawn and Sondra Shannan had hoped to open in the new store to mark the business’s sixth anniversary on August 1st but had to settle for August 5th to debut the new grill, expanded grocery line, DVD rentals and much more.

The Store expanded more than twofold, growing from 550 sq. feet to more than 1,500 sq. feet in the new facility.

The expansion had been in the works prior to the June 13th burglary, but the incident expedited the process as the amount of damage done during the crime made it necessary to remodel the shop

The Store opened on the 5th, and the first customers were served in the new kitchen area on August 10th. The grill will serve breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also have hand-dipped ice cream, shakes, and other desserts.

The expanded seating area also features a pool table and touch-screen video game. The Shannans hope to offer a unique advertising opportunity for area businesses, using logo coffee mugs from area merchants for the morning java drinkers.

The added floor space will allow the Shannans to continue to expand the grocery line available in The Store which will continue to offer fuel sales as well.

20 YEARS AGO

While the site has yet to be determined, local juvenile officers still cannot help but be pleased about the recent announcement of a new juvenile center to be built in Kirksville.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety recently announced that $1 million had been awarded for the construction of a new regional detention center to serve northeast Missouri.

The proposed center would house up to 36 juveniles and would employ transportation officers as well as an assessment/diagnostic team. The facility would include 12 beds for detention services as well as the 24-space offender assessment unit.

30 YEARS AGO

Scotland County Tractor Puller, Lee Aylward, brought home two first places and one fourth place from the Missouri State Fair Tractor Pull held last weekend in Sedalia.

Aylward took first place in the 9,500 pound Super Stock Class and also in the 12,200 pound Super Stock Class. He finished in fourth place in the 9,500 pound Open Class.

Aylward is believed to be the oldest active tractor puller in the county. He plans to be back in Sedalia this week to compete in the T-N-T/Red Man Tractor Pull.

40 YEARS AGO

Memphis racer, George Koontz, has been participating in the races held at Eldon, Iowa, this summer and so far has won two main events and three heat races in the late model and sportsman class. Koontz raced at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Sunday afternoon and placed third in the heat race. In the late model Open Competition Main he placed 11th of 30 cars competing.

Sunday night in the late model race at the State Fair he qualified 23rd of 66 cars and came in fourth in the semi-main.

Koontz’s car, a 1977 Camero with a 440 cubic inch Pontiac engine, is sponsored by Memphis Pepsi Cola Bottling, Troutman Livestock, Bradley Auto, Don F. Harrison Insurance, Eggleston Farms and Boyer Construction.

Members of Koontz’s pit crew included Bill Dale, Dave Trueblood, Jeff Engle, Stan Eggleston, Brent and Kathy Walker, Jerry Garrett, Mike Johnson, John Wellman, Kris Lister, Bonnie Dale, Gary and Tina Parrish, Dave and Jodi Arnold, Janie Eggleston, Diana Koontz, and Charlie and Shelley Boyer.

50 YEARS AGO

The Memphis City and Scotland County Rural Fire departments were called to Charlies’ Super Saver Service Station located on U.S. 136 in Southwest Memphis, at 4:30 Monday when a fire broke out.

Cause of the fire is not certain. It was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes. The building was destroyed and Bob Shelley received a burn on an arm. The station is back in business, a trailer being used for a temporary office. Clean up is underway with plans of rebuilding.

60 YEARS AGO

The building on the west side of the Memphis square occupied by the Memphis Electric Co., and operated by John Matlock and father, Wallace Matlock, was sold by the present owner, George Townsend, to attorney and Mrs. J. E. Luther.

The lease has another year, but after that, the Luther and Luther law office, will be moved from its present location above the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Memphis.

Attorney Luther has been located in this office since he began practicing. His son, A. L. Luther, following in his schooling, has been associated with him, and now, his grandson, John E. Luther, has joined the firm this year, after having passed the bar examination in February.

70 YEARS AGO

Quite a group of Memphis people went to Farmington, Iowa Sunday night to attend the baseball game between Memphis and the fast Farmington team.

The game was won by Memphis, 8 to 2.

Memphis added another win to its long list of games for the 1949 season Tuesday night by defeating the fast Ottumwa Motor Club team, 5 to 4. The game was one of the best played on the local diamond this season. Mullins of Kahoka pitched an excellent game for Memphis, “Bud” Elam, regular catcher, was not able to play and Parrish from Kirksville caught in his place. His bat was instrumental in Memphis winning the game.

Both teams made about the same number of hits but Mullins kept the Ottumwa hits scattered more than the Ottumwa pitcher.

Tonight, Memphis plays Farmington here and Sunday Princeton plays here, also at night. Ladies will be admitted free to the Princeton game Sunday night.

90 YEARS AGO

As stated in last week’s Democrat, the Miller hatcheries, of Lancaster, has leased the Farmers Exchange Bank building for a term of three years. It was supposed the company would install a hatchery here.

Regarding the matter, K. I. Miller, president and general manager of the company says:

“The Miller hatcheries have leased the Farmers Exchange Building for a term of three years and will install a new modern, up to date hatchery in Memphis for the season of 1930.

“We will have new Electric Incubators with a capacity of approximately, 50,000 eggs at one setting and these machines will be installed sometime during the month of September. It will be called the Miller Hatcheries of Memphis which is merely a branch hatchery of the Miller Hatcheries of Lancaster.

“We will carry a full line of poultry supplies and poultry feeds and will buy eggs for hatching, do custom hatching, and sell chicken locally. We will also want to contract eggs in all leading varieties this fall and accredit all flocks at a nominal charge.